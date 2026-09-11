Don’t click: The fake gas alert draining bank accounts

A routine notification about your gas bill might seem harmless, but for many in Lucknow, it has become a gateway to financial disaster. Cyber fraudsters are weaponizing household utility fears to carry out a series of high-stakes digital heists, leaving victims with emptied accounts and urgent questions.

Cyber fraudsters in Lucknow are posing as Green Gas officials, threatening disconnection and sending WhatsApp APK files to update meters or bills, enabling bank fraud. (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)

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Cyber fraudsters in Lucknow are posing as Green Gas officials, warning consumers that their connections will be disconnected unless their “meter” or bill is updated, and then sending an APK file on WhatsApp to supposedly complete the process.

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“In four cases flagged by cybercrime authorities, victims have collectively lost around ₹46.48 lakh, with one 67-year-old man losing ₹31.84 lakh from three bank accounts in 25 transactions,” the crime branch stated. “Once installed, the malicious application can give fraudsters remote access to the victim’s mobile phone, allowing them to target banking information and siphon off money,” said Kiran Yadav, ADCP (Crime), while launching a public awareness campaign under Operation Digital Kavach. The cybercriminals appear to be using leaked or available customer data to make their calls more convincing.

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{{^usCountry}} They pose as Green Gas representatives and tell consumers that their gas connection is not updated or that an outstanding bill could result in disconnection. Victims are then directed to a phone number on WhatsApp and sent files such as “Meter Update.apk,” with instructions to install them. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} They pose as Green Gas representatives and tell consumers that their gas connection is not updated or that an outstanding bill could result in disconnection. Victims are then directed to a phone number on WhatsApp and sent files such as “Meter Update.apk,” with instructions to install them. {{/usCountry}}

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Also Read: Cyber police bust APK fraud racket, arrest six

So far four cases have been reported. In the most significant case, a 67-year-old resident of Gomti Nagar received a WhatsApp call on September 7 from a person claiming to represent Green Gas Limited.

After being told his gas bill was pending, he was sent an APK file. Following installation, ₹31.84 lakh was withdrawn from his three SBI accounts through 25 transactions, according to the complaint.

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In Kanpur Road, another victim was sent an APK on WhatsApp with a warning that his gas supply would be shut off unless his meter was updated. After he paid a nominal fee of ₹13 and installed the application, ₹6.38 lakh was withdrawn from his PNB account through 13 transactions.

Also Read: Chandigarh: Two Adani Gas fraud cases registered

In separate cases, an 88-year-old man lost ₹5 lakh after installing a “Meter Update.apk” file and sharing debit card details and an OTP, while a Jankipuram Extension resident lost ₹3.25 lakh through five UPI transactions after being targeted by the same scam.

The scam in four steps

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THE BAIT: Fraudsters call claiming, “Your Green Gas connection will be disconnected tonight.”

THE FAKE FIX: The consumer is instructed to contact a supposed official.

THE APK: A file such as “Meter Update.apk” is sent via WhatsApp.

THE THEFT: After installation, the malicious app grants criminals remote access to the phone, allowing them to intercept banking credentials and drain accounts.