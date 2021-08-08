Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Lucknow News / Don’t elect people with a ‘narrow mindset’ to power: Nadda in UP
lucknow news

Don’t elect people with a ‘narrow mindset’ to power: Nadda in UP

JP Nadda’s visit comes at a time Uttar Pradesh is gearing up for the next year’s assembly polls, in which the ruling BJP will be pitted against the Samajwadi Party, the Bahujan Samaj Party, the Congress and other regional fronts.
By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times, Lucknow
PUBLISHED ON AUG 08, 2021 02:57 AM IST
Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath and BJP president JP Nadda at an event in Lucknow on Saturday.(HT Photo)

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) national president JP Nadda, who is on a two-day visit to poll-bound Uttar Pradesh, launched a fresh attack on the Opposition on Saturday, saying people with “narrow mindset” should not be elected to power.

“On April 20, 2020, Prime Minister Narendra Modiji constituted a task force and he gave the country two vaccines (against coronavirus) in nine months... It is a separate matter (that the Opposition said) we will not get vaccinated. This is a vaccine of the BJP. Now, you have been vaccinated with the BJP vaccine. This tells the mindset of the leaders. Those who have a narrow mindset, how will they lead UP? This is something to think upon,” said Nadda, as he urged the people to “bless the BJP again” in the 2022 assembly elections.

Nadda’s visit comes at a time Uttar Pradesh is gearing up for the next year’s assembly polls, in which the ruling BJP will be pitted against the Samajwadi Party, the Bahujan Samaj Party, the Congress and other regional fronts.

Addressing a meeting of the newly-elected chairpersons of zila panchayats and block panchayats, the BJP chief directed the officials to launch a mega awareness campaign about the initiatives and achievements of the Narendra Modi government at the Centre and the Adityanath government in the state. “Visit your vicinity and check if anyone has not taken vaccines, if there is any house that doesn’t have a toilet, or free gas connection? It’s our duty to ensure that these benefits reach one and all, without any discrimination,” he said.

Attacking the Opposition, Nadda claimed that while the BJP cadres were helping the poor and the needy at the peak of the Covid-19 pandemic, Opposition leaders were busy criticising the government and questioning the indigenous vaccines.

“They are working to mislead (people). They have damaged the country by saying ‘do you think that we are guinea pig’. Today, when I meet them, and ask whether they have taken the vaccine, they say ‘yes’,” said Nadda.

Hitting back at Nadda, Akhilesh Yadav said: “People are distressed with BJP. Samajwadi Party will win the elections by bagging the number of seats I had predicted and form the next government”.

(With PTI inputs)

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
jp nadda uttar pradesh
RELATED STORIES
TRENDING NEWS

Neeraj Chopra wins historic gold medal in men’s javelin throw. Twitter reacts

Mom’s QR code-related text exchange with daughter leaves people in splits

Penguin chicks swim for the first time, people love sweet video

Video of doggo ‘just chilling’ goes viral with nearly seven million views
TRENDING TOPICS
RBI Monetary Policy
Tokyo 2020
Tokyo Olympics 2020
India Covid Cases
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
Olympics
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP