Don’t harass small defaulters during disconnection drive: UP power min

: Energy minister Shrikant Sharma on Wednesday directed discom managing directors (MDs) to personally monitor power disconnection drives and ensure that small defaulters were not harassed.

Holding a meeting here he said focus should be on big defaulters and that too after giving them an opportunity for clearing their dues.

“Knock at big defaulters’ door for three months asking them to pay their dues before snapping their supply,” he said. “Disconnection per se is not the solution to the problem,” he added.

The minister directed MDs to regularly monitor disposal of power supply related complaints received on the 1912 helpline and through social media platforms and advised them to carry out random reality checks to know the truth.

Sharma warned that no laxity with regard to power supply maintenance would be tolerated. He said all possible measures should be taken to provide power to consumers as per the roster without extra load shedding. He said people’s representatives including village pradhans must be informed about emergency rostering, if and when any, in their areas.