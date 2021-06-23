Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Lucknow News / Don’t harass small defaulters during disconnection drive: UP power min
lucknow news

Don’t harass small defaulters during disconnection drive: UP power min

: Energy minister Shrikant Sharma on Wednesday directed discom managing directors (MDs) to personally monitor power disconnection drives and ensure that small defaulters were not harassed
By HT Correspondent, Lucknow
UPDATED ON JUN 23, 2021 11:08 PM IST
HT Image

: Energy minister Shrikant Sharma on Wednesday directed discom managing directors (MDs) to personally monitor power disconnection drives and ensure that small defaulters were not harassed.

Holding a meeting here he said focus should be on big defaulters and that too after giving them an opportunity for clearing their dues.

“Knock at big defaulters’ door for three months asking them to pay their dues before snapping their supply,” he said. “Disconnection per se is not the solution to the problem,” he added.

The minister directed MDs to regularly monitor disposal of power supply related complaints received on the 1912 helpline and through social media platforms and advised them to carry out random reality checks to know the truth.

Sharma warned that no laxity with regard to power supply maintenance would be tolerated. He said all possible measures should be taken to provide power to consumers as per the roster without extra load shedding. He said people’s representatives including village pradhans must be informed about emergency rostering, if and when any, in their areas.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
TRENDING NEWS

Dog comforts sister who hates car rides, their pics are smile inducing

Brothers from San Francisco cover over 800-meter-long highline, set record

Man glides around Times Square on drone. Viral video sparks several reactions

Did you notice the lizard in this pic of a rose? Netizens find it adorable
TRENDING TOPICS
India Covid Cases
Horoscope Today
WTC final
UEFA Euro 2020
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP