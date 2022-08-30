Double murder of bank manager’s wife, son rocks U.P.’s Meerut

In a ghastly incident of double murder, some unidentified assailants strangled a bank manager’s pregnant wife and their five-year-old son to death and stuffed their bodies into the boxes of two beds in their home before decamping with valuables and cash in Hastinapur of Meerut district on Monday.

The family members of the deceased recovered their bodies on Monday night and informed police about the incident. Circle officer, Mawana area, Uday Pratap Singh said a probe was under way and the police were trying to identify the killers through CCTV footage.

Sandeep Kumar, a manager in a nationalised bank, lived with his wife Shikha and son Rupansh near Ramleela ground in Hastinapur. He returned from office on Monday evening and found that the main door of the home locked. He thought that wife and his son had gone somewhere and waited for them.

He even made calls on his wife’s mobile but it remained unresponsive. He then informed his other family members and reported the matter to police but it was taken casually and he was asked to give a complaint.

Sandeep returned home with family members at around 11 pm and they broke open the main door and found that the house was ransacked. Cash and jewellery were missing. They then searched for Shikha and her son and the body of latter was found in the box of a bed while Shikha’s body was stuffed in the box of another bed. The double murder sent a shock wave in the locality. The bodies had been sent for a post-mortem examination.