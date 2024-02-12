Double tragedy: One dead, 4 hurt in Lucknow as family carrying home body of kin is hit by SUV

Tragedy struck a Lucknow family twice when it lost two of its members in the space of a few hours, late on Sunday evening. For representation only (HT File Photo)

One died due to natural causes, while the other lost her life in an accident, even as the family was bringing home the mortal remains of their sibling. Five other family members were injured in the mishap.

Police said that the incident happened in front of Vrindavan police outpost, under the PGI police station limits, at around 10 pm when Sunil Nigam, a resident of Saadatganj, was in his Nano car with other family members. They were returning from hospital, and the ambulance carrying the body of his brother, Srawan Nigam, followed them.

The car collided with a SUV coming from the opposite direction killing Sunil’s 45-year-old sister on the spot and injuring five other people from the family including himself.

“The deceased, Varsha Nigam, was declared dead by the hospital authorities, while others are undergoing treatment at the trauma centre at PGI,” said the PGI police in a release.

“As soon as the accident took place, police reached the spot and the injured were sent to hospital with the help of locals, where one was declared dead,” said the PGI police.

The injured included Sunil Nigam, Archana Nigam, Lata Srivastava, Aakash Srivastava, and Jitendra Nigam.