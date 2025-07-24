Downpour fails to dampen Sawan Shivratri spirit

On Sawan Shivratri, Meerut woke up to overcast skies and the sound of rainfall. Since early morning, light rain made way for intense showers, yet the devotion of kanwariyas at the historic Augharnath Temple remained unwavering. By 9.45 am, the rain intensified, drenching Meerut in a downpour that led to waterlogging in several areas. (HT)

Light showers began at 7:45 am, lasting about 15 minutes. By 9.45 am, the rain intensified, drenching the city in a downpour that led to waterlogging in several areas. Yet, far from being discouraged, Lord Shiva’s devotees marched forward — some even performing dandavat parikrama, bowing after every step as they moved toward the temple to offer Jalabhishek.

The rain, rather than halting the fervour, became part of the spiritual experience. Kanwariyas, barefoot and soaked, chanted hymns and proceeded with their ritual offerings. The temple precincts resonated with conch shells, bells, and the echo of “Har Har Mahadev,” even as city roads were filled with water.

Just a day earlier, on July 22, Meerut experienced humid and sunny conditions. Bright sunlight lasted till 2 p.m. before the skies turned cloudy. The maximum temperature stood at 31°C and the minimum at 25°C, with humidity levels between 70% and 90%. The evening saw light rainfall, offering slight relief from the sticky heat.

Meteorologists attributed the weather shift to the combined influence of monsoon currents and a western disturbance.

Dr. UP Shahi, a senior meteorologist at Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel University of Agriculture and Technology, noted that the weather across western Uttar Pradesh — including Meerut — will continue to fluctuate until the end of July. Intermittent light to moderate rain and thunderstorms are expected.

He also mentioned that weak monsoonal activity and the presence of high-pressure zones have contributed to the overall shortage in rainfall in recent days.

Over the next five days, Meerut and neighbouring regions are expected to experience a mix of sunshine, high humidity, and periodic showers. Notably, heavy rainfall is anticipated on July 24 and 25, particularly in the Terai belt, which includes districts like Saharanpur, Bijnor, Moradabad, Muzaffarnagar, and Rampur.

The temperature is forecasted to range between 30–34°C, with humidity levels expected to hover between 80% and 90%.

Dr. Shahi also emphasized that rainfall measuring between 25 to 30 millimeters is likely over the coming days. This would not only ease the summer heat but also prove highly beneficial for paddy cultivation, which many farmers are currently engaged in.