Downward trend continues: 218 new Covid cases in UP, 46 in Lko
According to the health department, Chinhut reported 7 new Covid cases, Aliganj 12, Alambagh 5, NK Road 5, Indira Nagar, Sarojininagar and Gosaiganj 3 each.
State capital continued downward trend in daily new Covid cases on Monday too as 46 more people tested positive for Covid infection against 63 a day before. In state also, 218 new Covid cases were reported on Monday.
With recovery of 59 patients in Lucknow, the number of active Covid cases stand at 483, with 7 admitted to Covid hospitals. Among new cases, 24 are male and 22 female.
According to the health department, Chinhut reported 7 new Covid cases, Aliganj 12, Alambagh 5, NK Road 5, Indira Nagar, Sarojininagar and Gosaiganj 3 each.
The downward trend in daily new covid cases continued in Uttar Pradesh too with 218 more people testing positive for Covid infection, while 297 patients recovered in the past 24-hours.
According to the details from the state health department on Monday, 58822 Covid samples were tested while total number of samples tested till now is 121584120.
“Till now 2095564 patients have recovered and the recovery rate is over 98% in the state,” said Dr Abhishek Shukla, secretary general association of international doctors. State now has 3021 active Covid cases and over 2800 are in home isolation.
Gorakhpur reported 4 new Covid cases, Meerut one, Prayagraj reported zero new cases during the day, according to the health department data.
Vaccination count
Uttar Pradesh is close to cross yet another milestone of 37-crore doses in Covid vaccination. Till now 36,96,31,995 doses have been administered to eligible beneficiaries, including 19,49,170 doses administered in the past 24-hours, according to the data from CoWin portal.
-
Committed to turn jails into real ‘sudhar ghars’: Punjab minister Bains after gangster’s threat
In a social media post, which HT could not confirm independently, Canada-based gangster Goldy Brar, who is a mastermind in the killing of Sidhu Moose Wala, appealed minister Bains and Punjab director general of police Gaurav Yadav to shift Bobby Malhotra, Saraj Sandhu (who is an accused in Moose Wala murder case) and Jagroshan Hundal from Bathinda jail to another prison, accusing a senior police official of demanding money and harassing them.
-
HC rejects MLA Abbas Ansari’s anticipatory bail plea
The Lucknow bench of the Allahabad high court on Monday rejected anticipatory bail application of Abbas Ansari, the MLA from Mau (Sadar) assembly constituency. A single judge bench of Justice Dinesh Kumar Singh had reserved the order on Ansari's plea on August 26 after completing the hearing. Vinod Kumar Shahi, additional advocate general, who represented the state government in the court, opposed the anticipatory bail. Ansari is also facing charges of fraudulently transferring arms licence.
-
Flood in Prayagraj: Reptiles, big lizards cause scare in flood-affected localities
Forest officials have denied having received calls regarding sightings of crocodiles or alligators in residential areas till now. Locals in many areas claim that they spotted small crocodiles and alligators in Ganga and Yamuna rivers. Many were caught in the swollen Ken and Betwa Rivers, tributaries of the Yamuna. A resident of Mahewa, Sanjay Nishad, claimed spotting carcasses of wild animals like jackals, foxes etc flowing in the river.
-
Smart meters: Despite concerns UPPCL resumes installation
The UP Power Corporation Ltd has resumed installation of hi-tech smart meters two years after it stopped installation abruptly due to an increasing number of complaints about these meters. Officials aware of the development said the installation of 4-G smart prepaid meters (earlier they were 3-G) had begun with the KESCO with the corporation having the target of installing 50 lakh such meters across the state in coming months.
-
Messages of 26/11-like attacks came from a Pakistani IP address, say police
The cyber police have found that an internet protocol address from Pakistan was used to send the WhatsApp messages warning of a repeat of 26/11 terror attacks in the city. While efforts are being made to trace the location, the next task is to solve the mystery behind the names and mobile numbers of 10 people mentioned in the messages. Initial probe had revealed that the sender had used a UK-based virtual private network.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics