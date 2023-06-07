World Food Safety Day: Need to prevent and manage food-borne risks stressed

‘Two safe meals a day for all’ should be the mantra that humanity should follow, said Dr Bhaskar Narayan, director, CSIR-Indian Institute of Toxicology Research, Lucknow, at an event to mark the 5th World Food Safety Day, on Wednesday. The theme of Food Safety Day was ‘Food standards save lives’.

For representation only

Narayan reiterated the importance of WHO’s theme of this year’s food safety day which spells out the need to prevent, detect and manage food-borne risks.

Rita Teotia, former secretary (commerce) explained the importance of food standards and food safety. She also shed light upon the diverse health risks associated with processed food and the significance of traditional diets.

“Labs like the CSIR-IITR will play key roles in the domains of food safety, development of new food standards and shall continue to contribute proactively towards the broader mission of ‘eat safe, eat healthy’,” she said.

She stressed that trained manpower and regulatory bodies and industries should continue to play an important role to make society healthy, economically viable and prevent food-borne diseases.

On this occasion, an exhibition of various processes and technologies developed at CSIR-IITR was inaugurated. A Millet Recipe Booklet, including its nutritional benefits, has been jointly compiled by CSIR-IITR along with the Institute of Hotel Management, Lucknow and was released on this occasion.

Poojaben Thakkar