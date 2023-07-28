GIS-2023: Sardar Patel’s descendant to invest in U.P.

Medicine for cancer patients will be developed and manufactured in Uttar Pradesh, said Dr Gita Patel, the great great-granddaughter of country’s first Deputy PM Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel.

Sardar Patel’s great-granddaughter Dr Gita Patel at a press conference in Lucknow on July 28. (HT photo)

“Medicine will be fully developed and manufactured in state. The focus is more upon cancer of gut, pancreas, cervical and ovarian,” said Dr Gita Patel, director, Carpe Diem E, who had signed an MoU with the Uttar Pradesh government in the Global Investors’ Summit held here in February this year.

“Our investment will be up to $ 3 million in first phase and $12.7 million by the next phase. It will go up to $30 million by phase three,” said Dr Patel in a press conference. A lab-cum-office has been started at the Biotech Park in Lucknow while manufacturing unit will come up on Barabanki road.

“All research work will be done at the lab until phase one trial. We intend to come up to phase one in six to nine months so that we can go for human trials. Once all research standards are completed, we can go for human trials, before we actually manufacture and market the drug,” she added.

Asked about the support from the government, she said, “As we came for investment and signed the MoU, we had a dedicated staff member to find solution to all our needs and with a smooth framework of stepwise process we are now investing in UP.”