Home / Cities / Lucknow News / DRI detains 2 Kanpur bullion traders over ‘role’ in gold smuggling

DRI detains 2 Kanpur bullion traders over ‘role’ in gold smuggling

ByHT Correspondent, Kanpur
Jul 27, 2023 12:28 AM IST

Move comes two days after the agency intercepted the smuggling of a major gold haul to Kolkata in Mirzapur district.

The Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) was questioning two top bullion traders in Kanpur two days after the agency intercepted the smuggling of a major gold haul to Kolkata in Mirzapur district.

DRI detains 2 Kanpur bullion traders over ‘role’ in gold smuggling
DRI detains 2 Kanpur bullion traders over ‘role’ in gold smuggling

After the interrogation of the accused arrested in the bust, the Kanpur-based bullion traders were called for questioning, said officials aware of the development.

The DRI team also searched their offices located in Nayagunj and Civil Lines.

The traders being questioned also run one of the top restaurants in Kanpur. “At present, the teams are going through the stock register, and details of gold and silver sold by them,” said the officials.

This was the second recent major action taken against bullion traders in Kanpur. On June 22, Income Tax sleuths raided a major establishment owned by a major jeweller in the city and found out that heavy cash transactions had taken place between him and a real estate developer.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, July 27, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out