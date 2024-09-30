Drive in UP govt schools to prevent seasonal illness begins today

The Uttar Pradesh government has announced the launch of a special campaign from October 1 to prevent seasonal illness. Students are being encouraged to come to school wearing full sleeve clothes and special campaigns are being run for cleanliness of school premises and prevention of waterlogging, said a government spokesperson. For representation only (HT File Photo)

This campaign will be run in government schools, as well as special efforts are being made at the panchayat level to make parents aware. The state government has taken this step in view of the possibility of diseases spreading due to waterlogging due to excessive rainfall.

In such a situation, the risk of dengue, malaria and other seasonal diseases may increase. Keeping this in mind, the Yogi government has taken special steps in council schools to protect children from these diseases.

Steps being taken to prevent seasonal illness

Sandeep Singh, minister of state for basic education in the Yogi government, announced various steps to protect students from these diseases. Instructions have also been issued to provide immediate medical assistance if any child shows symptoms of fever or headache.

The state government has instructed all block education officers and headmasters to immediately arrange for drainage and spraying of anti-mosquito medicines in case of waterlogging on the school premises.

Under the direction of minister Singh, special arrangements have been made for fogging and cleanliness on school premises. Special preparations have also been made to prevent water from accumulating in school pots, tyres and bottles.

Teacher-parent awareness campaign

Through school management committees and teacher-parent meetings, parents are being made aware of the dangers of dengue and other diseases. They are also being explained that it is important to send children to school wearing full sleeve clothes.

Emphasis on community support

Parents are being made aware with the help of Panchayat, Asha workers, Anganwadi workers and other social organisations. By organising meetings at the Panchayat level, parents, especially mothers, will be motivated to cooperate in these efforts.