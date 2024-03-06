Drug addiction biggest challenge for child protection, says UPSCPCR chairman

The chairman of the State Commission for Protection of Child Rights (UPSCPCR), Devendra Sharma, pointed out on Wednesday that the issue of drug addiction among children in the state is the biggest challenge in child protection. He made these remarks while addressing a state-level workshop and seminar convened in Lucknow to discuss “Strengthening Mechanisms for Combating Human Trafficking and Child Rights.” For Representation Only (AFP File)

Speaking at the seminar organised by Manav Sansthan, a non-profit organisation working for vulnerable women and children, Sharma said, “the biggest challenge for child protection is drug addiction. Children should not be given intoxicants by any shopkeeper; everyone must be aware of this. All medical or excise shops should have CCTV cameras installed so that items like intoxicants cannot be given to children.” He further stated that awareness campaigns on the same are already underway in schools and colleges in UP.

In his address, he also pledged, “we are working with the aim of making the state child marriage-free by 2030. Wherever the child is from 0 to 18 years, the Child Commission will go there for their safety.”

Director of the NGO, Rajesh Mani, for his part, spoke on the need to create a single SOP (Statement of Purpose) for the Anti-Human Trafficking Unit for all districts, which will make the working of the law enforcement body easier. He said, “the unethical trade of women and children is a threat to their freedom, health, rights to live with justice, and dignity. It is a blatant violation. It is worth mentioning that the government has established AHTUs in all the districts of the state to prevent this.”

Other issues related to child rights violations were also discussed at the seminar, including the lack of homes leading to trafficking in border areas, tampering of Aadhar cards, online trafficking, and more. On this occasion, representatives from District Child Protection Units (DCPU), AHTU, Child Welfare Commission (CWC), UPSCPCR, ASHA, and anganwadi workers, National Human Rights Commission, and legal experts were also in attendance.