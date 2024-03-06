 Drug addiction biggest challenge for child protection, says UPSCPCR chairman - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game
News / Cities / Lucknow / Drug addiction biggest challenge for child protection, says UPSCPCR chairman

Drug addiction biggest challenge for child protection, says UPSCPCR chairman

ByHT Correspondent, Lucknow
Mar 06, 2024 09:15 PM IST

Sharma said, “the biggest challenge for child protection is drug addiction. Children should not be given intoxicants by any shopkeeper; everyone must be aware of this.”

The chairman of the State Commission for Protection of Child Rights (UPSCPCR), Devendra Sharma, pointed out on Wednesday that the issue of drug addiction among children in the state is the biggest challenge in child protection. He made these remarks while addressing a state-level workshop and seminar convened in Lucknow to discuss “Strengthening Mechanisms for Combating Human Trafficking and Child Rights.”

For Representation Only (AFP File)
For Representation Only (AFP File)

Speaking at the seminar organised by Manav Sansthan, a non-profit organisation working for vulnerable women and children, Sharma said, “the biggest challenge for child protection is drug addiction. Children should not be given intoxicants by any shopkeeper; everyone must be aware of this. All medical or excise shops should have CCTV cameras installed so that items like intoxicants cannot be given to children.” He further stated that awareness campaigns on the same are already underway in schools and colleges in UP.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

In his address, he also pledged, “we are working with the aim of making the state child marriage-free by 2030. Wherever the child is from 0 to 18 years, the Child Commission will go there for their safety.”

Director of the NGO, Rajesh Mani, for his part, spoke on the need to create a single SOP (Statement of Purpose) for the Anti-Human Trafficking Unit for all districts, which will make the working of the law enforcement body easier. He said, “the unethical trade of women and children is a threat to their freedom, health, rights to live with justice, and dignity. It is a blatant violation. It is worth mentioning that the government has established AHTUs in all the districts of the state to prevent this.”

Other issues related to child rights violations were also discussed at the seminar, including the lack of homes leading to trafficking in border areas, tampering of Aadhar cards, online trafficking, and more. On this occasion, representatives from District Child Protection Units (DCPU), AHTU, Child Welfare Commission (CWC), UPSCPCR, ASHA, and anganwadi workers, National Human Rights Commission, and legal experts were also in attendance.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, March 06, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On