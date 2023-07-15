Lucknow man who set cylinder afire, stabbed mom has no regrets: Neighbours

LUCKNOW The youth, who allegedly killed his sister by setting a cylinder afire and stabbed his mother with a knife after they refused to give him money for drugs, has no regrets for his actions. Salman, 28, reportedly attacked his mother Mehrunisa, 55, and sister Ruby, 25, and later pulled out the pipe of the LPG cylinder and set it on fire in their house in Matru Mohal area of Lucknow Cantonment late on Thursday night, said neighbours.

The man’s sister died in the cylinder explosion while the injured mother was admitted to the Civil Hospital. (Pic for representation)

Ruby died in the cylinder explosion while the injured mother was admitted to the Civil Hospital. Other family members were away when the incident occurred. The fire was doused by fire and police officials. Later at night, Salman jumped off the tin shed of the house and sustained minor injuries.

“So far, no one in the family has submitted any complaint in this matter. We have not registered FIR, but Salman is undergoing treatment at Civil Hospital,” said Rajkumar, SHO, Cantt.

“He is addicted to drugs and used to quarrel when family members refused to give him money. On Thursday morning, he slit his wrist after a fight over the same issue,” said Guddu, Salman’s father.

“Salman is also suffering from poor mental health for some time,” he informed.

He said, “He got into a fight when Ruby and Mehrunisa tried to tell him that there was no money, which made him lose his patience.”

FSO (Hazratganj) Ram Kumar Rawat said there was information about a cylinder explosion in Cantonment area around 10:30 pm on Thursday. On the other hand, Salman was threatening to jump from the second floor.

“Our team started extinguishing the fire, while another team tried to put a ladder to bring him down. After three hours, he jumped off the tin shed around 1:30 am and sustained minor injuries. He was taken to hospital,” added the FSO.

