Drunk driver hit, dragged bike intentionally; accused nabbed: Lucknow Police

LUCKNOW A day after a video showing a car dragging a mororcycle along Shaheed Path in Lucknow went viral on social media, the police on Wednesday arrested the accused, saying the “hit and drag act” was intentional and that the accused and the victim were known to each other. The clip, recorded in the Sushant Golf City area, purportedly shows a two-wheeler stuck under a moving car, with sparks flying as it is pulled along the road. (Sourced)

“The incident, which occurred around 2am on May 26, revealed that the accused, Shrikant Rajput, 39, and the complainant, Achintya Mishra, had prior acquaintance and that the assault was not random, but a deliberate act driven by personal animosity,” said DCP (south) Nipun Agarwal. He added, “The vehicle used in the incident has also been seized and the man driving the car has been taken into custody.”

According to police, Mishra was returning home on his motorcycle when Rajput, driving his car allegedly under the influence of alcohol, tried to overtake him recklessly. “When Mishra objected, Rajput assaulted him and allegedly issued death threats. Mishra alerted emergency services via Dial 112, prompting Rajput to flee. Shockingly, he returned soon after in the same vehicle, intentionally rammed into Mishra’s motorcycle, and dragged it for nearly 1 km, causing significant damage,” Lucknow Police stated in a release. Mishra was not on the motorcycle at the time of impact, the police added.

An FIR was registered against the accused under sections 281 (rash driving), 115(2) (punishment for voluntarily causing hurt), 351(3) (threatening) and 324(4) (mischief causing damage) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) at Sushant Golf City police station, the police stated.

“Rajput was summoned to the police station for questioning. But when Mishra also arrived, another confrontation occurred between the two, confirming existing tensions. Despite repeated attempts to pacify him, Rajput remained aggressive and non-cooperative. He was arrested at 3:10pm under Section 170 of the BNSS and sent to judicial custody. During interrogation, Rajput confessed to being intoxicated at the time of incident and admitted to the argument, the threat and the deliberate ramming of the motorcycle,” the release added.