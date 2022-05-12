Dust storm, rain bring relief, misery to Lucknow

A dust storm powered by 30-40 kph winds pummelled the state capital on Thursday evening, bringing down the temperature.

While the accompanying rain relieved city dwellers, it was a disaster for a few as many trees were uprooted in several areas.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

A tree got uprooted in front of Barha Railway Colony in Alambagh. Also, the boundary wall of an under-construction building collapsed near the LDA market in the Alambagh area of the city.

“The south-easterly wind from the Bay of Bengal brought moisture to an area where temperatures were high, resulting in thunderstorms, dust storms, and heavy rain in numerous parts of the state capital,” said JP Gupta, Met director in Lucknow.

On the other hand, the city’s maximum temperature was recorded at 40.3°C, whereas the minimum temperature was recorded at 28.5°C. Jhansi recorded the highest with a max of 46.1°C and a min of 29.9°C. Adjoining areas including Hardoi, Barabanki, and Kanpur’s maximum temperature also remained above 38 °C.

Parts of the city also plunged into darkness as power supply was hit due to the falling of tree branches on power lines.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Prolonged power cuts in several areas

Areas around Alambagh, Tedhi Pulia, Patel Nagar, Adarsh Nagar, Geetapalli, Kashmiri Mohalla, Chaupatian, Balaganj, Mari Mata Mandir, Kishore Vihar, Monarch city, Ghasyari Mandi, low-lying areas of Chowk and Thakurganj were among the regions that experienced prolonged power cuts. The electricity had not been restored till the filing of the report.

Vipin Jain, chief engineer, LESA, said, “As soon as the rain stopped, the personnel fixed all local issues. They took their time to fix the problem where tree branches fell on the lines in a few locations.” On the other hand, locals feel that LESA should plan ahead for such storms, as they occur every year. When the area has thunderstorms from May to July, the supply remains disrupted during the summer.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}