Dy CM Pathak orders removal of BKT hospital doctor over alleged 6,000 demand

Deputy chief minister and health minister Brajesh Pathak here on Thursday ordered the removal of a doctor from Ram Sagar Mishra Combined Hospital in Bakshi Ka Talab (BKT) after a video allegedly showing a demand for ₹6,000 from the attendant of a pregnant woman went viral.

Deputy chief minister and health minister Brajesh Pathak (Sourced)

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“The accused obstetrician and gynaecologist has been transferred to Mal CHC, while an OT attendant has been dismissed,” Pathak said in a statement.

According to the allegations, Lalla, a Bhawanipur resident, brought his pregnant wife Dharmi to the hospital on Wednesday. After the doctor advised a surgical delivery and the woman was taken to the OT, the family was allegedly asked to pay ₹6,000. When they expressed inability to pay, they were allegedly told the operation would be postponed and advised to take her elsewhere.

“Strict action would be taken against those who harass patients and their attendants,” Pathak said.

34 UP govt doctors face action over absence, negligence

In a separate action against erring medical staff, the Uttar Pradesh government has recommended action against 34 government doctors for prolonged absence from duty, negligence in clinical work, disobeying orders of seniors and inappropriate behaviour with patients, deputy chief minister Brajesh Pathak said on Thursday.

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{{^usCountry}} Of the 34 medical officers, 26 who had remained absent for a long period have been recommended for dismissal, while departmental action has been ordered against eight others. Pathak directed additional chief secretary, medical, health and family welfare, Amit Kumar Ghosh, to initiate the proceedings. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Of the 34 medical officers, 26 who had remained absent for a long period have been recommended for dismissal, while departmental action has been ordered against eight others. Pathak directed additional chief secretary, medical, health and family welfare, Amit Kumar Ghosh, to initiate the proceedings. {{/usCountry}}

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“The health department is a highly sensitive department. No medical officer or employee who tarnishes the government’s image and fails to fulfill their duties and responsibilities will be spared; strict action will be taken against them,” Pathak said.

He added, “Providing better health services in the state is our commitment. Medical officers who show laxity in health services, exhibit negligence, tarnish the government’s image, or fail to faithfully perform their duties and responsibilities will not be spared and will face strict action.”

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