Easy transfer of farm land for industrial purpose needed, IIA urges UP govt

LUCKNOW The Indian Industries Association (IIA) has suggested to the state government to make available 200-500 acres land along expressways for ensuring rapid industrialisation of these areas and a new policy to ensure easy and direct transfer of farm land from owners to industrialists.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

As part of its industrial policy, the UP government has decided to set up industrial parks along the expressways. With this objective, it has decided to prepare land banks along expressways. To start with, land banks will first be prepared on Agra-Lucknow expressway and Purvanchal expressway.

“We have suggested to the state government to make available 200 to 500 acres land along expressways for setting up industrial units,” said Ashok Agarwal, national president, IIA.

Transfer of rural land for industrial use and change of land use is a major issue for both land owners and industrialists.

The IIA has urged the state government to make land transfer hassle free for owners. This will also encourage farmers to offer their land for industrial use, said officials.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“Transfer of farm land for industrial use is no easy job. A new policy is needed to remove all obstacles for using farm land for industrial purpose. There must be no restriction on a farmer if he wants to directly sell his land to an industrialist for industrial use,” pointed out Agarwal.

“If this policy is adopted along expressways, then both farmers and industrialists will approach each other without any hassle,” he added.

The industrial associations had also suggested to the state government to develop industrial parks near inhabited places so that easy availability of water and electricity could be ensured to industrial units.

INDUSTRIAL PARKS TO COME UP HERE

Hargaon village, Firozabad (Agra-Lucknow Expressway)

Buhana village (connecting Agra-Lucknow Expressway and the Yamuna Expressway)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Pohara village, Chitrakoot (Bundelkhand Expressway)

Bara village, Barabanki (Purvanchal Expressway)

Mohabbatpur (Mainpuri)