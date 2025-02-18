E-cigarettes: Banned but available...!

Despite a ban imposed on the sale, production, import, export, transportation, and advertisement of e-cigarettes, it is being openly sold across the state capital. Several shops, including those in VIP areas, continue to stock and distribute these banned items, raising concerns over lax enforcement by the authorities. Vapes available in Lucknow market. (HT)

The government banned e-cigarettes or vapes on September 18, 2019, citing serious health risks. However, sellers in the city have found ways to continue the business through pan shops and general stores, making these products easily accessible to customers.

An HT investigation has revealed that multiple vendors in the city not only sell vapes but also offer home delivery services, bypassing legal restrictions with ease.

During an on-ground visit conducted by HT on February 15 and 16 between 1pm and 4pm, at least four to five shops in key areas such as Hazratganj, Gomti Nagar, and Indira Nagar were found openly selling vapes. Shopkeepers in these localities displayed a wide range of flavours, including watermelon, kiwi, ice grapes, mixed berry, blue razz, and strawberry kiwi ice.

These sellers offered disposable vapes ranging from 6,000 puffs to 30,000 puffs, despite the strict prohibition on such products.

One of the vendors operating in Janpath Market, Hazratganj, openly admitted to selling and delivering e-cigarettes to any location within the city without charging any additional delivery charge. The shopkeeper disclosed that a 6,000-puff vape costs ₹1,400, while a 30,000-puff vape is priced at ₹2,400, offering customers a greater variety of flavours in the higher-end models. He confidently assured buyers that all flavours were available and could be delivered discreetly on request.

Similarly, in Vivek Khand area in Gomti Nagar, another shopkeeper claimed to stock vapes with puff capacities starting from 10,000 puffs and above. He quoted a price of ₹1,600 for a 10,000-puff vape and emphasized that his shop also provides home delivery facility. However, he stated that once a vape is sold, the shop does not accept returns or exchanges, regardless of any issues faced by the buyer.

In Indira Nagar, near the Munshipuliya intersection, yet another seller confirmed the availability of e-cigarettes and vapes.

He claimed that customers could place orders over the phone, make payments through UPI transactions, and have the products delivered to their doorstep.

He also revealed the markets in Delhi provided easier accessibility to vapes and at cheap rates as compared to Lucknow due to stricter administrative enforcement making it more challenging for sellers to operate here. According to him, vapes in Lucknow are available under two prominent brand names: IGET and Elfbar.

Despite previous police crackdowns, vendors continue to operate without fear of legal consequences.

Vivek Sharma, secretary of the Greater Lucknow Jankalyan Mahasamiti, stated that harmful substances being openly sold on the streets were a great risk for young children as it led them to addiction. He urged authorities to take strict action against the sellers to prevent further harm. He added that various health experts have repeatedly warned about the dangers of vaping, especially among young users.

Nicotine addiction, lung-related diseases, and long-term cardiovascular risks are among the primary concerns associated with e-cigarettes.

The easy availability of these products in various shops of the city despite the government’s strict stance, highlights an urgent need for stricter monitoring, surprise inspections, and legal action against offenders.

An activist who doesn’t want to be quoted has expressed concerns over the unchecked sale of vapes and urged authorities to take stronger measures to shut down illegal suppliers. More awareness campaigns, increased police patrolling, and stricter penalties for violators.

‘Flexi Act helps offender easy escape’

Meanwhile, when asked about the open sale of banned items like Hookah and vapes, Vijay Pratap Singh, assistant commissioner, Food Safety and Drug Administration (FSDA), Lucknow said, “On complaint, we serve show cause notices to cafes and restaurants where such banned items are being openly served. Failing to provide satisfactory reply, FSDA takes action by seizing the banned items under Food Safety Standard Act, 2006.”

Singh also highlighted that there is no authority and proper law which actually gives license to serve hookah and e-cigarettes like vapes. Hence, they are served without the requirement of any permission from anyone.

He also highlighted that even if banned items are seized, the offender can pay ₹200 penalty for each banned item and get away with it under the flexible section of ‘The Cigarettes and Other Tobacco Products Act (COTPA) of 2003’.

“Hence it is not easy to crack down on them. Police also have independent rights to act against them,” said the assistant commissioner.