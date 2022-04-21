ED asks LDA to furnish property details of Mukhtar Ansari and associates
The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has sought details from Lucknow Development Authority (LDA) about properties related to Mafioso-turned-politician Mukhtar Ansari, his family members and associates in the state capital.
The ED had registered the prevention of money laundering act (PMLA) case on July 1, 2021, on the basis of multiple cases related to land grabbing and illegal businesses operated by him and his gang members. The UP police had freed several lands and demolished illegal constructions done on these properties worth over ₹250 crore in the past three years and had registered multiple cases against him and his gang members in this connection.
Sources said the ED has sent a letter to the LDA vice-chairman Akshay Tripathi seeking details of properties related to Mukhtar Ansari, his wife Afsana, brother Afzal Ansari and Ansari’s two sons Abbar and Umar. They have also asked for details of the properties of Ansari’s accomplice Atif Raza as well as his other associates.
The sources said the LDA vice-chairman had formed a committee headed by LDA secretary Pawan Gangwar to find properties related to Ansari, his family and associates.
They said as many as 19 properties related to Ansari and his accomplices are suspected to be in the state capital. They said it included some buildings that have been constructed illegally without getting the map cleared from the LDA and by occupying others land.
With the formaton of BJP government in 2017, UP police has tightened the noose around people associated with Ansari and his gang in the past few years.
-
Youth dies in celebratory firing in UP, accused arrested
A 27-year-old youth died while another was injured in an incident of celebratory firing during a marriage procession at Chakra Alipur village under Phulpur police station of trans-Ganga area on Wednesday night. Police said a marriage procession of one Ashish Singh of Mandhata area of Pratapgarh had come to Chakra Alipur village on Wednesday night. Jitendra Singh, 27 who too was part of marriage procession brother Arjun Singh claimed Subhash was an army deserter and had earlier issued threats to his brother.
-
Central Rly introduces ‘Conversations on the move’ in Deccan Queen Express
PUNE The Central Railway, under non-fare revenue, has partnered to drive new-age conversational experiences for passengers during their journey under the 'Conversations on the move' initiative. Using Gupshup's world-class conversational engagement solutions, Central Railway introduced the interactive experience in Deccan Queen Express and has plans to introduce ten more express trains. If you are a frequent traveller on the Deccan Queen, you can't miss the QR code placed in each bay area.
-
PMC shuts eight swimming pools due to non-payment of rent
PUNE The Pune Municipal Corporation has sealed eight swimming pools in the city as the contractors who were running the pools were not able to pay the rents amounted to ₹3 crore. According to PMC sports department, the civic body has built 34 pools for public, of which 18 are currently closed. During the pandemic all pools were shut and a rent of ₹30,086,000 is pending for the past six years from eight contractors.
-
Apprenticeship Mela: Over 10k students selected across UP
More than 10,000 students secured apprenticeships under the National Apprenticeship Promotion Scheme (NAPS), in the state government organised statewide 'Apprenticeship Mela', on Thursday. Around 80,000 skilled candidates from various government programmes attended the Mela. These included graduates from various trades of ITI, certified candidates from UP Skill development mission, PMKVY and DDU-GKY. Suraj Kumar, an electronic mechanic trade pass out from Government ITI, Chargawa in Gorakhpur, secured an apprenticeship with M/S Indian Auto Wheels, Gorakhpur.
-
Pune MSEDCL restores power at woman’s bungalow after 49 days
PUNE Regular visits to the Baner office of the Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company Limited over the past 49 days and filling up of the consumer grievance redress form (CGRF) have finally borne fruit for Aparna Karmarkar with power being restored at her two-storeyed bungalow at Balewadi Thursday afternoon. Karmarkar is currently staying at her Sahakarnagar residence.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics