ED attaches properties of Gayatri Prajapati’s family worth 5 crore

Lucknow The Enforcement Directorate (ED) confiscated properties worth ₹5 crore of jailed former minister Gayatri Prajapati’s family members in Amethi in connection with the disproportionate assets (DA) case lodged against him, said ED officials here on Thursday.

A senior official said the ED confiscated as many as five properties in different parts of Amethi, including a commercial complex, during their two-day stay there. He said the commercial complex worth ₹2.5 crore and a huge chunk of land worth ₹1 crore was attached on Thursday while three chunks of land in the names of the minister’s son and two daughters were attached on Wednesday.

He said some more properties of the former minister in Sultanpur district were also under scanner and action was likely.

The official said earlier, properties worth ₹60 crore belonging to the former minister and his family members were seized.

The ED registered the disproportionate assets case against the former minister on January 15, 2021. The ED had registered the case on the basis of findings that surfaced during searches conducted at seven locations of the former minister, his family members and aides in Lucknow, Kanpur and Amethi on December 30, 2020.

Prajapati was the mining minister during the Samajwadi Party government from 2012-2017 and is in jail since March 2017, after a woman lodged an FIR against him and his associates at Gautampalli police station of Lucknow in 2016.