ED attaches six properties linked to late Mukhtar Ansari’s aide

LUCKNOW The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Wednesday said it has attached six immovable properties valued at ₹2.03 crore pertaining to an ongoing investigation against Uttar Pradesh’s Ghazipur-based Vikas Construction, an entity operated by late mafia don-turned-politician Mukhtar Ansari and his associates. The probe is based on two FIRs lodged in Mau and Ghazipur, alleging that Vikas Construction illegally encroached on government land in Raini village and Ghazipur, where unauthorized godowns were built and later leased to the Food Corporation of India (FCI). (Pic for representation)

The attached properties are held in the name of Shadab Ahmed, a close associate of Ansari, and his wife. This is the fourth attachment order issued in the case. Total attachment in this case so far stands at ₹8.43 crore. Ahmed was detained at Lucknow airport in October following a Look Out Circular issued by the ED and later remanded to judicial custody. The agency secured his custody on October 31, stated a release.

The probe is based on two FIRs lodged in Mau and Ghazipur, alleging that Vikas Construction illegally encroached on government land in Raini village and Ghazipur, where unauthorized godowns were built and later leased to the Food Corporation of India (FCI). The ED said the arrangement generated proceeds of crime (POC) through rental income and NABARD subsidies, despite the structures being illegal. The POC identified so far is approximately ₹27.72 crore.

According to the ED, Ahmed had been on the run since a 2022 search and played a key role in layering and concealing about ₹10 crore of illicit funds. He allegedly routed money through two companies — M/s Aaghaaz Project and Engineering Pvt. Ltd and M/s Inizio Network Solution Pvt. Ltd — where he served as director and authorised signatory. He is accused of diverting the funds under the guise of legitimate business transactions.

For his role, Ahmed allegedly received ₹1.91 crore as “salary” and ₹74 lakh as an unsecured loan, which he used to purchase the attached properties.