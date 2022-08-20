ED searches Ansari brothers: BSP MP Afzal Ansari’s property worth ₹12 cr attached in Ghazipur
The searches are being carried out at multiple locations in UP’s Ghazipur, Lucknow and Mau as well as Delhi under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), an ED official said.
A day after the Enforcement Directorate (ED) searched multiple premises linked to jailed gangster-turned-politician Mukhtar Ansari, the police attached the property of his brother and Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) MP, Afzal Ansari, worth ₹12 crore at a village in Ghazipur district, on Friday.
Earlier on Thursday, the searches were conducted on the premises linked to the Ansari brothers in connection with a money laundering case registered against them in July last year. The searches are being carried out at multiple locations in UP’s Ghazipur, Lucknow and Mau as well as Delhi under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), an ED official said.
The official said Ansari’s family house in Ghazipur’s Mohammadabad was also searched. BSP MP Afzal Ansari’s house in Lucknow’s Dalibagh locality, and a building owned by Mukhtar’s associates in Hussainganj, were also searched. In Mau, ED officials also raided the premises of his three business associates including a bus operator of Mau.
In the recent action, the Ghazipur police attached the property in Macha village under Mohamadabad police station limits in Ghazipur district which was in the name of Afzal Ansari’s two daughters Nusrat Ansari and Maria Ansari. Police officials informed that this ‘Bemani’ land was first registered in the name of his wife Farhat Ansari and later it was transferred in the names of their two daughters as a gift in March 2017 to evade legal action on the property under provisions of Gangsters Act and Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act slapped against Ansari.
Officials said the attached property is a huge chunk of land 1,47,465.6 square feet on which a two-storey building and a tin shed with boundary from all sides is constructed. They said the property was attached after making a proper announcement in the village about the action initiated by the local district administration. Besides, a board having information related to the cases lodged against Afzal Ansari and property has been erected, they added.
The Yogi Adityanath-led state government earlier said it has demolished or attached assets linked to Mukhtar Ansari, 59, worth about ₹250 crore. In June last year, the UP administration attached property worth ₹24 crore besides large portions of land in Mau on charges that they were in his illegal possession.
-
BJP counts on governor’s nominations to claim council chairman’s post
After successfully returning to power, the Bharatiya Janata Party has a new mission: to install its chairman in the state legislative council. Despite being in the government, the BJP doesn't have the required numbers to claim the chair. So, it is counting on the 12 nominations from the governor's quota to boost its tally from 26 to 38. The chairman's post is currently vacant after Ramraje Naik Nimbalkar retired last month.
-
Jeweller dupes Zaveri Bazar wholesalers; BMW with cash of ₹2.90-cr seized
Mumbai: The LT Marg Police seized Rs 2.9 crore in cash from a BMW car in Thane while arresting the owner of S Kumar Jewellers, Shrikumar Shankaran Pillai, on Thursday, in a case of cheating and fraud. Around 10 wholesale gold and diamond traders had approached LT Marg police in December last year and January this year, alleging that Pillai had duped them to the tune of Rs 4.22 crore.
-
Kalwa commuters stage protest, demand resumption of non-AC local service
A group of commuters staged a rail roko agitation on Friday at Kalwa to protest Railways' decision to change the 8:20 non-AC Thane-CSMT train into an AC local service. Kalwa police detained seven protestors for attempting to stop trains. The protestors claim that the police lathi-charged them to clear the tracks.
-
HC to seek BMC commissioner’s response on illegal hoardings
Mumbai: After being informed of a news report claiming that the municipal commissioner allegedly asked officers to refrain from removing hoardings bearing the photo of chief minister Eknath Shinde, the Bombay high court directed the intervenor to put the same on record so that it may seek a response from the concerned authorities.
-
Malavika’s Mumbaistan: Sunshine and Shock-Horror
A ray of sunshine emerged this week when corporate legend Ratan Tata (ably supported by the thirty-year-old mop-headed, bright-as-a-spark general manager of his office, Shantanu Naidu) unveiled Goodfellows, India's first companionship start-up for elders. The elderly by offering their wisdom and equanimity culled from life's experiences and the young with their enthusiasm and energy, can enhance each other's lives in a myriad of different ways. Tata had stated poignantly in his speech at the launch.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics