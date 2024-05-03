Edu institutes join forces with dist admin for good turnout on May 20

LUCKNOW: Taking a cue from the district administration’s initiative to up the voter turnout in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections, most universities and degree colleges here are encouraging all their students to cast their votes. Students of Avadh Girls Degree College take part in a SVEEP initiative (Sourced)

On May 1, Hindustan Times brought heads of educational institutions and divisional commissioner Roshan Jacob under one roof who discussed at length several innovative ideas regarding ways to better polling percentage.

The Lucknow and Mohanlalganj Lok Sabha seats will go to polls on May 20.

At Babu Banarasi Das University, Lucknow Development Authority vice-chairman Indramani Tripathi administered oath to nearly 1,000 students and staff, who promised to vote in the elections, as a part of the district administration’s initiative. A skit was staged on the university premises to spread voting awareness among the audience. A signature campaign for the cause was also organised.

Meanwhile, students of AP Sen Memorial Girls PG College went to Ward No. 57 (Babu Banarasi Das Ward), Banarasi Das Nagar and Sanjog Nagar slum– settlements adopted by the college – to undertake a voter awareness drive. They went door to door explaining to people why voting was important.

“All our students above the age of 18 have voter IDs. In the adopted colonies, they are going from house to house and telling everyone about the importance of voting to elect a good government for the development of the country,” said principal Rachana Srivastava.

Dr APJ Abdul Kalam Technical University (AKTU) has penned a letter to all its 750 affiliated colleges asking them to play a proactive role to ensure maximum voter turnout in the two constituencies. Vice-chancellor JP Pandey said, “Each of our colleges has adopted a few villages or pockets adjoining their institutions. AKTU students will visit these areas and spread awareness about voting.” Institute of Engineering College (IET) too has asked all its students to exercise their voting rights.

Jai Narain PG College said its 10,000 students were spreading voter awareness in their areas. Principal Vinod Chandra said that Lucknow University’s direction to colleges to each adopt a ward would be followed.

Avadh Girls Degree College has already carried out an initial round of voter awareness. Principal Bina Rai said, “From May 6 or 7, girls will visit areas adjacent to the college to educate people about the significance of a vote.” Manager Nishi Pandey, who was one of the participants in the HT initiative, made a commitment that their students will do their bit to up the voter turnout.

Karamat Girls Degree College students are staging street plays and going on house visits ahead of polling in the Nishatganj area. Carrying posters with messages on the importance of voting, the students’ initiative is being organised by a Systematic Voters’ Education and Electoral Participation (SVEEP) committee, which comprises students and teachers of the college.

Also, a voter awareness programme was held at Navyug Kanya Mahavidyalaya under the supervision of principal Manjula Upadhayay, and SVEEP coordinator Major Manmeet Kaur Sodhi. Different awareness activities for people above 18 years were conducted by its students.