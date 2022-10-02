Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Eight men found guilty of raping minor girl 2 years ago in Jhansi

Published on Oct 02, 2022 01:00 AM IST

Kanpur The Jhansi sessions court on Saturday convicted all eight persons accused of gang-raping a minor girl two years ago. The court will pronounce the quantum of punishments on Monday.

The rape survivor, who was 16 years old then, was going to her tutor’s residence on October 11, 2020, when she was waylaid by the accused who took her to the hostel of a polytechnic college, where she was held captive and repeatedly raped.

The accused had recorded the act on their mobile phones and also stole 1,000 from the girl at gunpoint.

The police arrested eight polytechnic students--Rohit Saini of Mahoba, Mayank Shivhare, Bharat Kushwaha of Jhansi, Vipin Tiwari of Prayagraj, Shailendra Kumar Pathak of Gonda, Monu Parya of Jhansi, Dharmendra Sen and Sanjay Kushwaha of Mahoba--in connection with the crime.

Special prosecutor Vijay Kushwaha said additional and sessions judge Nitendra Kumar Singh found all the eight accused guilty of various counts. The accused could be slapped with jail terms of up to 20 years, he said.

