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Elderly don school uniforms as controversial IAS officer launches literacy initiative in UP

Elderly don school uniforms as controversial IAS officer launches literacy initiative in UP

Published on: May 19, 2026 09:39 pm IST
PTI |
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Jalaun , In a unique initiative, Jalaun Sub-Divisional Magistrate and IAS officer Rinkoo Singh Rahi has facilitated the admission of nine elderly persons, all aged above 60, in primary and junior high schools to promote literacy among senior citizens, an official statement said.

Elderly don school uniforms as controversial IAS officer launches literacy initiative in UP

The elderly "students", dressed in school uniforms, arrived at schools in Chhani village on Tuesday, where they were welcomed with garlands and applause by teachers and children, the statement said.

Assistant Basic Education Officer Gyan Prakash Awasthi said that, acting on the directions of SDM Rinkoo Singh Rahi, seven men and two women were enrolled in the village's primary and junior high schools.

He said Devi Deen , Mishrilal , Vansh Gopal , Bhulai , Kiran , Tikaram and Ram Murti were admitted to the primary school, while Kalka and Rajdulaiya were enrolled in the junior high school.

Awasthi said the elderly learners, after being welcomed by students and teachers, sat alongside children in classrooms, drawing curiosity and attention from local residents.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

 
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Home / Cities / Lucknow / Elderly don school uniforms as controversial IAS officer launches literacy initiative in UP
Home / Cities / Lucknow / Elderly don school uniforms as controversial IAS officer launches literacy initiative in UP
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