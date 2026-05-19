Jalaun , In a unique initiative, Jalaun Sub-Divisional Magistrate and IAS officer Rinkoo Singh Rahi has facilitated the admission of nine elderly persons, all aged above 60, in primary and junior high schools to promote literacy among senior citizens, an official statement said.

Elderly don school uniforms as controversial IAS officer launches literacy initiative in UP

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The elderly "students", dressed in school uniforms, arrived at schools in Chhani village on Tuesday, where they were welcomed with garlands and applause by teachers and children, the statement said.

Assistant Basic Education Officer Gyan Prakash Awasthi said that, acting on the directions of SDM Rinkoo Singh Rahi, seven men and two women were enrolled in the village's primary and junior high schools.

He said Devi Deen , Mishrilal , Vansh Gopal , Bhulai , Kiran , Tikaram and Ram Murti were admitted to the primary school, while Kalka and Rajdulaiya were enrolled in the junior high school.

Awasthi said the elderly learners, after being welcomed by students and teachers, sat alongside children in classrooms, drawing curiosity and attention from local residents.

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{{^usCountry}} The initiative has become a major talking point in the area, with many praising the effort to provide education opportunities to elderly illiterate residents. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The initiative has become a major talking point in the area, with many praising the effort to provide education opportunities to elderly illiterate residents. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Rahi had hit headlines last year after being removed from his posting in Shahjahanpur following an incident in which he allegedly performed sit-ups before lawyers. He was later posted to the Revenue Council. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Rahi had hit headlines last year after being removed from his posting in Shahjahanpur following an incident in which he allegedly performed sit-ups before lawyers. He was later posted to the Revenue Council. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} The officer had subsequently submitted his resignation from IAS, saying that he did not want to draw a salary without work, but later withdrew it and was posted as SDM Jalaun. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The officer had subsequently submitted his resignation from IAS, saying that he did not want to draw a salary without work, but later withdrew it and was posted as SDM Jalaun. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} After taking charge in Jalaun, Rahi had declined PTI's request for an interview, saying his priority was public service, proper implementation of welfare schemes, bringing transparency in tehsil work and ensuring education for illiterate elderly people. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} After taking charge in Jalaun, Rahi had declined PTI's request for an interview, saying his priority was public service, proper implementation of welfare schemes, bringing transparency in tehsil work and ensuring education for illiterate elderly people. {{/usCountry}}

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This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

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