Elderly woman tests positive for Covid in Lucknow

The state capital on Friday reported a Covid case for the first time in 16 days. On January 4, it attained the zero active infection status after the last patient who was diagnosed on December 28, was declared recovered.

“The new patient is an 84-year-old woman who was admitted to a private hospital in Mahanagar,” said Dr Nishant Nirvan, the district surveillance officer.

Districts health education officer Yogesh Raghuvanshi said the woman had no travel history. She tested positive after she was admitted to the hospital for some ailment, he said.

“We have already taken samples from seven of her family members and are tracing their travel history. If anyone among them tests positive, then contact tracing will be taken up,” Dr Nirvan added.

The city has, so far, reported 3,60,404 Covid cases and 2,701 deaths. A total of 74,59,915 Covid tests have been conducted in Lucknow till now.