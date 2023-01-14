Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Lucknow News / Elderly woman tests positive for Covid in Lucknow

Elderly woman tests positive for Covid in Lucknow

lucknow news
Published on Jan 14, 2023 01:06 AM IST

“The new patient is an 84-year-old woman who was admitted to a private hospital in Mahanagar,” said Dr Nishant Nirvan, the district surveillance officer.

(For representation)
ByHT Correspondent, Lucknow

The state capital on Friday reported a Covid case for the first time in 16 days. On January 4, it attained the zero active infection status after the last patient who was diagnosed on December 28, was declared recovered.

“The new patient is an 84-year-old woman who was admitted to a private hospital in Mahanagar,” said Dr Nishant Nirvan, the district surveillance officer.

Districts health education officer Yogesh Raghuvanshi said the woman had no travel history. She tested positive after she was admitted to the hospital for some ailment, he said.

“We have already taken samples from seven of her family members and are tracing their travel history. If anyone among them tests positive, then contact tracing will be taken up,” Dr Nirvan added.

The city has, so far, reported 3,60,404 Covid cases and 2,701 deaths. A total of 74,59,915 Covid tests have been conducted in Lucknow till now.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP