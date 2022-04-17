Enraged over son’s marriage, UP man stabs daughter-in-law, her mother, sister
Enraged over his son's marriage, a man stabbed his daughter-in-law, her mother and sister here, police said on Sunday. They said a case was registered and the accused arrested.
“One Anwar, a resident of Gaughat area in Thakurganj, was angry with the marriage of his son Salman who reportedly married the woman of his choice against the wishes of the father,” Station House Officer (SHO), Thakurganj Police station, Harishankar Chandra said.
“On Saturday evening, Anwar went to the house of Salman's in-laws. He started an argument there which escalated and he attacked Salman's wife Nida (22), her mother Zarina (50) and her sister Nadiya (20) with a knife,” Chandra said.
A police team reached the spot minutes after the incident and rushed the injured women to a hospital. The woman suffered stab injuries and cuts in the attack. Their condition remains critical, the SHO said.
A police team tracked and arrested Anwar and also recovered the knife used by him to attack the women, he said.
Covid-19: Maharashtra reports 127 cases in a single day; no death reported
Maharashtra on Sunday reported 127 new Covid-19 cases, a jump of nearly 30 new infections since Saturday. There were no covid-19 deaths across the state in the last 24 hours, a health official said. The Mumbai metropolitan region reported 80 cases. The total cases in Maharashtra now stand at nearly 79 lakh. The Maharashtra government on March 31 had withdrawn all restrictions related to the covid-19 pandemic.
Major fire breaks out at Haryana chemical plant, Delhi firefigters called in
A major fire broke out at a chemical factory at theKundli area of Sonipat in Haryana on Sunday evening. On a special request from Haryana, the Delhi fire service also sent its firefighters for the operation. Earlier in the day, a fire broke out at a godown in the Pandey Nagar area in Mumbai's Nalasopara. A fire also broke out in New Delhi's Uphaar Cinema Hall near the Green Park metro station on Sunday.
Jahangirpuri violence: Delhi Police uses drone camera for patrolling | Watch
The Delhi Police on Sunday deployed drone surveillance for patrolling in two south Delhi neighbourhoods that have a history of friction amid investigation into the clashes in northwest Delhi's Jahangirpuri where violence ensured between two communities on the occasion of Hanuman Jayanti a day ago. These areas have previously been under attack during the violent protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act in 2019.
Mumbai registers 15,609 cases of helmetless riding in 10 days
Mumbai: In a crackdown on helmetless bikers, the city traffic police in the past 10 days penalised 15,609 violators for riding without helmets and sent 2,446 requests to the Regional Transport Officers for licence suspension. Raj Tilak Roushan, deputy commissioner of police (Traffic HQ) said that on average, every day they had been penalising at least 1200 two-wheeler riders for the offence. The traffic police recorded 75,000 challans against helmetless riders last month, said Roushan.
Fallen objects from space in Chandrapur are parts of Chinese long march rocket
PUNE Preliminary investigation by a team of two scientists from Indian Space Research Organisation that visited the Sindewahi tehsil in Chandrapur district on April 15 has found that the objects that fell from the sky in Chandrapur are not from Space but are parts of a Chinese long march rocket. Similar objects fell from the sky simultaneously in parts of Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh and Gujarat.
