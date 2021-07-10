Ensure complete adherence to Covid norms during Kanwar Yatra, Yogi tells U.P. officials

Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Friday directed officials to ensure complete adherence to the Covid protocol during the Kanwar Yatra to be taken out by devotees in various districts and routes in the state later this month.

There should not be any slackness regarding the safety and successful organisation of the yatra, he said.

He was reviewing preparations and security arrangements for the Kanwar Yatra-2021 at a video conference with divisional commissioners and senior police officers of various police zones in Uttar Pradesh.

The Kanwar Yatra will commence with the start of the Hindu month of Shravan on July 25.

The Kanwar Yatra is an annual pilgrimage undertaken by the devotees of Lord Shiva. They collect water from the Ganga (usually at Haridwar in Uttarakhand) and offer it at Shiva temples in their respective states after covering hundreds of kilometres on foot. The Kanwar Yatra was not held last year due to the Covid-19 situation.

All preparations for yatra should be completed on time, the chief minister said. In view of the Covid protocol, dialogue should be established with various kanwar associations across the state, he said, adding that officials should ensure that there was no unnecessary assembly of crowds.

They should remain vigilant during the yatra, he said.

The festival of Bakrid will also be celebrated around the beginning of Shravan and the district administration and police officers should maintain vigil during the festivity, he said.

Although the state government had controlled the second wave of Covid, it was necessary to take precautions at every level, he said. The Covid-19 protocol should be implemented, along with respecting public sentiments and faith, he said.

The officers should pay special attention to cleanliness in Shiva temples and yatra routes in the rural and urban areas where streetlights should be installed, the chief minister said.Officials should ensure that devotees were able to perform ‘jalabhishek’ comfortably, he said, calling for round the clock electricity supply and drinking water arrangements on all the routes. The officers should establish a dialogue with the representatives of religious and voluntary organisations, he said.

He also said the yatra should be conducted in a peaceful atmosphere. He directed the divisional commissioners and police zone officers to hold meetings with district and range officers to review preparations for the yatra. Additional chief secretary (home) Awanish Kumar Awasthi, DGP Mukul Goyal, ACS health) Amit Mohan Prasad, principal secretary (to CM and information) Sanjay Prasad were also present at the meeting.