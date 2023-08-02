Ensure Film City project takes off in 6 months, Yogi tells officials

LUCKNOW Chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday directed officials to ensure that the Film City project was started over the next six months. Yogi Adityanath said Film City will play an important role in changing the perception of Uttar Pradesh. (File Photo)

“Film City will play an important role in changing the perception of Uttar Pradesh and the project should take off within six months,” the CM said while chairing a high level meeting at Lok Bhavan on Wednesday.

The plot acquired for the proposed Film City is 15 minutes from the Jewar International Airport.

Artistes from UP as well as other states would get a chance to perform and they will be able to fulfil their dreams while staying in the state, he added.

The Film City is expected to attract both serial and reality show producers along with filmmakers. The CM said this will create new employment opportunities in the state’s service sector, hotel industry, tourism sector, and others.