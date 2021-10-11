Ensure no adulterated food item is sold in market, admn to FSDA

LUCKNOW In wake of the upcoming festive season, the district administration called a special meeting with Food Safety and Drug Administration (FSDA) department to chalk out ways to check sale of adulterated food items in the market. The DM also directed thorough inspection of food quality at food joints and restaurants.

“As the festive season is round the corner, the FSDA should ensure that no adulterated food item is sold in the market. The department should set up camps and carry out special drives to keep a check on adulteration,” said Abhishek Prakash, district magistrate.

Only licence holders would be allowed to sell edibles in the market hence it is mandatory for all in the food business to procure licenses or else they will be treated as illegal vendors, he said.

The administration is also going to organise a tourist carnival from December 5 to 12. However, the detailed blueprint of the programme is yet to be chalk out, added the DM.