Ensure obscene songs aren’t played during Holi, Yogi tells officials

GORAKHPUR/LUCKNOW Chief minister Yogi Adityanath asked authorities not to allow obscene songs to be played during Holi celebrations, which often provide an opportunity to hooligans to settle personal scores under the garb of festive revelry and pass lewd remarks at women.

Yogi Adityanath said that stern legal action should be taken against anyone who was illegally occupying property or bullying others. (File Photo)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

During a law and order review meeting in Gorakhpur on Monday night ahead of Barawafat and Holi, he directed authorities to initiate legal action against those playing vulgar songs during Holi, especially at public places.

Officials were asked to effectively check hooliganism and ensure that dignity of women or any class of society is not hurt in the name of entertainment. Adityanath instructed officials that Holika Dahan be organised away from residential localities and no change is allowed in the Holi procession route.

Bhojpuri songs are played during Holi in eastern Uttar Pradesh. But double meaning lyrics and vulgar songs are also common when people celebrate.

Last year, chief minister Yogi Adityanath had asked the film development council to reject grant to any movie having such songs. It is notable that the state government provides subsidy to Bhojpuri films.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

UP police spokesman, AN Tripathi, said the UP Police headquarters would soon issue a detailed advisory to all district magistrates and police chiefs in UP to crack down on vulgar songs and those with provocative caste overtones, which often lead to social unrest and violent flare-ups.

“In view of festivals like Barawafat and Holi, greater vigilance is required against such songs, as they evoke sharp reactions in the society. Timely preventive and actions are required to curb such tendencies and ensure amity in the society,” he said. Barawafat will be celebrated on March 7 and Holi on March 8.

Gorakhpur BJP MP and cine star Ravi Kishan welcomed the directive, saying that “obscene songs could not be classified as folk songs.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

In July 2021, he had written letters to union ministers and chief ministers of UP and Bihar, demanding a ban on vulgar content in Bhojpuri films and songs. He also sought a strict law to ensure that such content in films and songs be discontinued.

Address people’s issues with sensitivity, promptness: CM

Chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Tuesday directed officials to address people’s problems with seriousness, sensitivity and promptness and ensure that no one was subjected to any suffering.

During the Janata Darshan programme at Gorakhnath temple, he said: “The government’s welfare programmes should be made available to the poor. For those who need financial assistance from the government for their treatment, the process of estimation should be completed quickly”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Adityanath added that stern legal action should be taken against anyone who was illegally occupying property or bullying others. “Make sure that each person’s issue is handled promptly, transparently, and to his satisfaction,” he added.

He gave a hearing to around 350 applicants, approached them one by one, took their applications and handed them over to officials concerned with instructions for quick action.