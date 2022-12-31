Ensure retrofitting of unusable toilets in villages, DMs told

Lucknow: The state government has asked all the district magistrates to ensure retrofitting of individual household toilets that are not in use in rural areas either because they need repair or due to any other technical reason.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

A GO issued by additional chief secretary, panchayati raj, Manoj Kumar Singh on Thursday also fixed the maximum limit to which money could be spent on a particular head to retrofit a toilet. The money for the purpose will be used from funds available under the Finance Commission.

The survey to identify toilets needing retrofitting is already on to collect details such as number of households that still do not have a toilet, number of families that do have a toilet but the same is not in use because of reasons such as lack of door , broken sheet, roof, missing connecting pipeline, lack of chamber etc.

“As per the central government’s order, a maximum amount up to ₹5,000 can be spent to retrofit a toilet and in the event of requirement of more money, the funds from the MPLAD/MLALAD can be also be used for the purpose,” the GO said.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}