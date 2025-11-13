The Allahabad high court has directed the Uttar Pradesh chief secretary, director general of medical health and director general of police to ensure that viscera reports are transmitted expeditiously to enable complete, proper and effective assessment during a criminal investigation. Ensure speedy transmission of viscera reports to IOs: HC

A viscera examination is conducted to determine the cause of death or to detect the presence of any substances, such as poisons or drugs, in a deceased’s body.

Justice Samit Gopal passed the order while hearing the bail plea of a man accused in a dowry death case.

The court noted that though the report of viscera samples, which were sent to a laboratory in February 2024, was prepared in September 2024, but the same was not received by the investigation officer (IO) until February 1, 2025.

“In fact, the report was annexed in the case diary only thereafter. The charge sheet, meanwhile, was filed on September 13, 2024, and cognisance was taken on November 11, 2024, even before the viscera report was received.”, said the court.

“This fact is disturbing”, the court noted as it added that there has to be a procedure and process of expeditiously transmitting the viscera report by the Forensic Science Laboratories (FSL) to the investigating agency for its consideration.

The court noted that the investigation in the case had been concluded without receiving the viscera report, and the charge sheet was submitted.

While calling the viscera report one of the links in the chain of circumstances of a matter of such nature, the court emphasised that such crucial evidence should be in the hands of the investigating agency within time to reach a reasonable conclusion.

About the case, an FIR was lodged by the deceased’s brother, who alleged that his sister was harassed and tortured by her husband Ramratan and in-laws over dowry demands of a motorcycle and ₹one lakh. It further claimed that the deceased suffered injuries on her face, neck and other body parts and died under suspicious circumstances. The state opposed the bail plea.

The court, in its decision dated November 7, denied bail to the applicant.