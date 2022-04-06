Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Lucknow News
Ensure timely disposal of work: social welfare minister Asim Arun tells officials

Social welfare minister Asim Arun also directed officials of the department to implement the citizen’s charter
During the review meeting in the directorate of the social welfare department, Asim Arun sought information about the progress of various schemes (File photo)
Published on Apr 06, 2022 09:40 PM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Lucknow

Social welfare minister Asim Arun, on Tuesday, directed the officials of the department to implement the citizen’s charter and dispose of work in a time-bound manner.

A team will be formed soon to improve the software to further improve the functioning of the department, as per the press statement.

The release further said that by making maximum use of the technology, the department would ensure that the benefits of various schemes of the government reach the beneficiaries at the earliest.

During the review meeting in the directorate of the social welfare department, the minister sought information from the officials about the progress of various schemes, including scholarship, National Old Age Scheme and Mukhyamantri Abhyudaya Yojana.

The officials informed the minister about the eligible people who were assisted last year.

The minister also sought suggestions from all the officers and personnel on how the benefits of the government’s schemes can easily reach the last rung of society.

He instructed the officers to eliminate the possibilities of corruption by using technology. He said that if corruption cases come to light, strict action will be taken against the culprits.

