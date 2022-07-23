Ensure uninterrupted power supply to VVIP areas: Minister to LESA officials

Uttar Pradesh minister for energy and urban development AK Sharma has directed officials of Lucknow Electricity Supply Administration (LESA) to use advanced technology to ensure uninterrupted power supply in VVIP areas of the city.

He blasted the officials for not using technology and instead getting used to practising easy shutdowns which causes problems to a large number of people.

The minister was upset due to intermittent power outages in the Mantri Awas Gomti Nagar, areas like Vikramaditya Marg, Raj Bhawan, Dilkusha, Gautampalli, Gomti Nagar, and Vibhuti Khand. He conducted a surprise inspection of Vibhuti Khand substation on Thursday evening to find the reasons behind frequent power cuts in the homes of ministers and VVIPs.

Expressing anger over the frequent power cuts, he directed the engineers of LESA to present an action plan so that power supply in VVIP areas was never disturbed. He directed the engineers to use the most advanced technology at the earliest, so that these areas could be freed from frequent power cuts.

Expressing displeasure, he said that complaints were being received daily from Gomti Nagar, and ministers’ residences also. Frequent power cuts have been reported during the last three months. The minister summoned the concerned executive engineer Anoop Kumar Singh in this regard, and directed him to make a plan so that the power supply of the entire area was not interrupted in case of repairing a small fault. Shutdowns should be done rarely to fix line faults.

AK Sharma directed the officials to give strict warnings to people tampering with the power lines and FIR should be lodged against them under the provisions of the Electricity Act. He said that complaints were being received that gas and other cable supplying agencies disconnect the line without informing and this affects the supply. He further directed to take strict action against such agencies.

The energy minister said that for the uninterrupted power supply in Gomti Nagar, the mesh of dilapidated and dangling wires should be removed immediately.