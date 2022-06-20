Ensure victory of BSP candidate in Azamgarh LS bypoll: Mayawati
Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) chief Mayawati has called upon voters to defeat the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Samajwadi Party (SP) candidates in the Azamgarh Lok Sabha bypoll scheduled for June 23.
Addressing a press conference at her residence in Lucknow on Sunday, she said,
“Though the bypoll is important for the people of Azamgarh, they can kill two birds with one stone. By defeating the BJP, they can send a message to the ruling party against Agnipath recruitment policy as well as other anti- people policies of the government. They can also teach the BJP a lesson for pursuing egoistic bulldozer policy.”
“The people can also teach a lesson to the Samajwadi Party for its internal deal with the BJP. The victory of the BSP will also establish the fact that not the SP but the BSP is able to defeat the BJP in Uttar Pradesh. It is a known fact that the BJP and the SP are two sides of the same coin. The policy of the both the parties is to help each other to flourish. The common people and minorities are forced to suffer,” the BSP chief said.
In the recently concluded U.P. assembly election, both the BJP and the SP hatched a conspiracy to give a communal colour to the election campaign. Both the parties played Hindu-Muslim card in the election, she alleged.
“The SP called the BSP ‘B’ team of the BJP to confuse the minorities voters. The BJP retained power and now the people are feeling cheated. The people should not repeat the mistake again,” Mayawati said.
“The victory of the BSP will check the anti-people policies pursued by the BJP government. I appeal to the people to ensure victory of the BSP candidate in the bypoll to Azamgarh Lok Sabha seat,” she added.
“The BSP has fielded Shah Alam aka Guddu Jamali from Azamgarh. A resident of the district, he helped the people during Covid pandemic. He also helps the needy and not only those belonging to his community but other communities as well. The candidates of other parties were not seen during the crisis while Jamali remains among the people in the district. He does not use unparliamentary language and has a good personality,” she said.
