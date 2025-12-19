Entrepreneurs call on Yogi, present 6,500 cr investment proposals

Chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Thursday held a high-level meeting with 45 senior professionals representing 25 leading companies from India and abroad. Chief minister Yogi Adityanath has assured investors that capital is fully secure in Uttar Pradesh. (FILE PHOTO)

The discussions focused on investment opportunities, the industrial ecosystem, and Uttar Pradesh’s future development roadmap, said a government statement.

“They presented investment proposals worth approximately ₹6,500 crore for the establishment and expansion of industrial units across manufacturing, green energy, biorefineries, pharmaceuticals, food processing, and the service sector,” the statement said.

Convened under the aegis of WMG Group, the delegation included CEOs, CFOs, directors, and senior executives from sectors such as global capability centers, finance, automotive, banking, beverages, and pharmaceuticals.

Welcoming the delegation, the chief minister said, “For decades, the state’s image suffered due to political instability and misconceptions.” He urged industry leaders to recognise the transformation of a new Uttar Pradesh, where the past challenges have given way to a present marked by safety, stability, and opportunity, and a future full of promise.

Assuring investors, the chief minister said that capital is fully secure in the new Uttar Pradesh and that development is guaranteed.

During the meeting, investors also shared their experiences. Entrepreneur Arun Dubey, originally from Kanpur Dehat, said he had returned to his homeland after nearly a decade. Recalling the disorder he had seen in his childhood, he said the visible transformation today is remarkable and expressed his intent to establish a large bio-refinery unit in the state.

Other investors conveyed their commitment to contributing to Uttar Pradesh’s development and shared details of their proposed industrial investments.