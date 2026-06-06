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EOW arrests director of real estate firm in 100-crore investment fraud

Officials said Mahipal Singh, 50, a resident of Chhatikara in Mathura district, was arrested by the EOW’s Kanpur Sector team from Mathura on Saturday as part of a special drive against wanted economic offenders. According to the EOW, he was wanted in an investigation linked to a case registered under charges of criminal breach of trust, forgery, use of forged documents and criminal conspiracy.

Published on: Jun 06, 2026 07:02 PM IST
By HT Correspondent, LUCKNOW
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The Economic Offences Wing (EOW) of Uttar Pradesh Police arrested Mahipal Singh, a director of Karmabhoomi Real Estate Company Limited, in connection with an alleged investment fraud of around 100 crore that affected hundreds of investors across several districts of the state, according to an official statement issued on Saturday.

The EOW said legal proceedings against the arrested accused are underway. (For representation)
The EOW said legal proceedings against the arrested accused are underway. (For representation)

Officials said Mahipal Singh, 50, a resident of Chhatikara in Mathura district, was arrested by the EOW’s Kanpur Sector team from Mathura on Saturday as part of a special drive against wanted economic offenders. According to the EOW, he was wanted in an investigation linked to a case registered under charges of criminal breach of trust, forgery, use of forged documents and criminal conspiracy.

Investigators alleged that the real estate company, registered with the Registrar of Companies in Kanpur, operated branches in several districts, including Mathura, Kanpur, Bijnor, Moradabad, Shahjahanpur and Lakhimpur Kheri. Between 2011 and 2015, the company allegedly collected nearly 100 crore from investors by promising to double their money within a short period and offering plots and flats at concessional rates.

Following an inquiry ordered by the Uttar Pradesh government, the EOW registered a case against the six directors. During the investigation, officials found that Mahipal Singh and the other accused allegedly cheated investors through fraudulent means and siphoned off the funds for unlawful gain.

The EOW said legal proceedings against the arrested accused are underway, while efforts to trace and arrest the remaining five co-accused are continuing.

 
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