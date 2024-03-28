 E-rickshaw verification goes online from April 1 - Hindustan Times
E-rickshaw verification goes online from April 1

ByHT Correspondent, Lucknow
Mar 28, 2024 08:32 PM IST

The process of verification of e-rickshaws that started a few months back to regularise these vehicles through colour coding, will be made online from April 1, stated a press communique from joint commissioner of police (law and order) Upendra Kumar Agarwal here on Thursday.

It further stated that the facility of e-rickshaw verification will be available online through the Lucknow Police Commissionerate website ‘lucknowpolice.up.gov.in’ in the ‘Citizen Services’ tab and the offline verification process will be considered invalid from the same day.

“The driver/owner can upload the details of his or her e-rickshaw and all related documents in the prescribed format and fill up the verification form and get the online verification receipt,” stated the press communique.

“After verification, it will be the responsibility of the e-rickshaw drivers/owners to paste the receipt of online verification on their e-rickshaw till the route allotment,” added the press statement.

To note, on January 1 this year, the Lucknow police introduced a plan to regularise e-rickshaws by defining their routes through registration and subsequent colour coding.

Lucknow police’s colour coding scheme entails e-rickshaw drivers to register themselves by filling up a form with police verification, selection of routes and QR codes etc.

However, in case of any inconvenience, the provisions have been made for the driver/owner to contact the traffic department or helpline number 9454405155 and 7309979797 for assistance.

Lucknow
