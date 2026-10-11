Every failed marriage can’t be turned into criminal case: Allahabad HC

The Allahabad high court has quashed an FIR pertaining to cruelty and dowry harassment, observing that general and omnibus allegations cannot justify the continuation of criminal proceedings in a short-term marriage.

The Allahabad HC quashed an FIR pertaining to cruelty and dowry harassment, observing that omnibus allegations can’t justify continuation of criminal proceedings in a short-term marriage. (For Representation)

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The court said if every distressed or failed marriage is routinely converted into an FIR and subjected to the coercive machinery of criminal law, the institution of marriage will inevitably be affected at its core.

A division bench comprising Justice Chandra Dhari Singh and Justice Tarun Saxena passed the order while allowing a writ petition filed by Gaurav Jain and his family. The high court quashed the FIR registered in 2025 against the petitioners at Hari Parvat police station, Agra.

The court, however, clarified that its decision does not adjudicate the merits of the pending matrimonial proceedings and both parties remain free to pursue their remedies before the competent court.

The complainant side alleged demands of ₹10 crore, harassment, denial of food, threats and an attempt to strangle wife. However, it was contended on behalf of the petitioners that the allegations were stated in general terms, attributing acts collectively to the matrimonial family without distinguishing the individual conduct or specific roles of each accused.

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{{^usCountry}} As per the facts of the case, the marriage was solemnised on November 12, 2024, and the wife left the matrimonial home on February 3, 2025. The husband filed a divorce petition on May 3, 2025. Subsequently, the FIR was registered on June 30, 2025, under various sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, 2023 and Dowry Prohibition Act, 1961. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} As per the facts of the case, the marriage was solemnised on November 12, 2024, and the wife left the matrimonial home on February 3, 2025. The husband filed a divorce petition on May 3, 2025. Subsequently, the FIR was registered on June 30, 2025, under various sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, 2023 and Dowry Prohibition Act, 1961. {{/usCountry}}

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The court noted that no domestic violence complaint, PCR call, or contemporaneous police intervention concerning the alleged acts was brought on record from the period when the couple were living together.

The court in its October 8 order observed: “Precision of amount is not the same as precision of conduct. Relationship cannot substitute for an overt act and general allegations against relatives, without specific roles, do not justify continuation of criminal proceedings.”

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“Matrimonial discord cannot automatically be converted into criminality and the criminal process is not a substitute for matrimonial adjudication,” it further said. The court said indiscriminate criminalisation deepens conflict and transforms the home into a litigious battleground, destroying any residual possibility of reconciliation or amicable separation.

It cautioned that the fear of disproportionate and sweeping criminal allegations creates a chilling effect on families and dilutes the moral gravity of criminal law, turning penal statutes into instruments of leverage in civil or matrimonial disputes.