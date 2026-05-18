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Ex-MLC shifted to Lucknow women's prison after 10-year sentence in property grabbing case

Ex-MLC shifted to Lucknow women's prison after 10-year sentence in property grabbing case

Published on: May 18, 2026 06:46 pm IST
PTI |
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Bhadohi , Former MLC Ram Lali Mishra was shifted from Bhadohi jail to the Nari Niketan women's prison in Lucknow after being sentenced to 10 years' imprisonment in a property grabbing case, a jail official said on Monday.

Ex-MLC shifted to Lucknow women's prison after 10-year sentence in property grabbing case

Ram Lali Mishra, her husband and jailed former MLA Vijay Mishra, their son and daughter-in-law have been convicted in the case.

Bhadohi District Jail Superintendent Abhishek Singh said women convicts sentenced to more than seven years are transferred to Nari Niketan as per government rules.

"In compliance with government directions, Ram Lali Mishra was shifted to Lucknow on Sunday under tight security," he said.

Her daughter-in-law Rupa Mishra, who got a four-year jail term in the case, will continue to remain lodged in Bhadohi jail, he added.

On May 15, the MP/MLA court in Bhadohi sentenced Vijay Mishra, Ram Lali Mishra and their son Vishnu Mishra to 10 years in jail for allegedly grabbing movable and immovable property of a relative, forcibly taking control of a firm and preparing a forged will to transfer assets in the son's name.

Vijay Mishra, who was elected MLA thrice on a Samajwadi Party ticket and once from the Nishad Party, was arrested from Agar district in Madhya Pradesh on August 14, 2020, in connection with the property grabbing case.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

 
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Home / Cities / Lucknow / Ex-MLC shifted to Lucknow women's prison after 10-year sentence in property grabbing case
Home / Cities / Lucknow / Ex-MLC shifted to Lucknow women's prison after 10-year sentence in property grabbing case
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