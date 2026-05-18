Bhadohi , Former MLC Ram Lali Mishra was shifted from Bhadohi jail to the Nari Niketan women's prison in Lucknow after being sentenced to 10 years' imprisonment in a property grabbing case, a jail official said on Monday.

Ex-MLC shifted to Lucknow women's prison after 10-year sentence in property grabbing case

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Ram Lali Mishra, her husband and jailed former MLA Vijay Mishra, their son and daughter-in-law have been convicted in the case.

Bhadohi District Jail Superintendent Abhishek Singh said women convicts sentenced to more than seven years are transferred to Nari Niketan as per government rules.

"In compliance with government directions, Ram Lali Mishra was shifted to Lucknow on Sunday under tight security," he said.

Her daughter-in-law Rupa Mishra, who got a four-year jail term in the case, will continue to remain lodged in Bhadohi jail, he added.

On May 15, the MP/MLA court in Bhadohi sentenced Vijay Mishra, Ram Lali Mishra and their son Vishnu Mishra to 10 years in jail for allegedly grabbing movable and immovable property of a relative, forcibly taking control of a firm and preparing a forged will to transfer assets in the son's name.

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{{^usCountry}} Superintendent of Police Abhinav Tyagi said the case was registered at Gopiganj police station on August 4, 2020, on the complaint of Krishna Mohan Tiwari. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Superintendent of Police Abhinav Tyagi said the case was registered at Gopiganj police station on August 4, 2020, on the complaint of Krishna Mohan Tiwari. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} According to police, Vijay Mishra attended the court proceedings through video conferencing from Agra jail, while Vishnu Mishra joined from Lakhimpur Kheri jail. Ram Lali and Rupa Mishra were produced before the court from Bhadohi jail. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} According to police, Vijay Mishra attended the court proceedings through video conferencing from Agra jail, while Vishnu Mishra joined from Lakhimpur Kheri jail. Ram Lali and Rupa Mishra were produced before the court from Bhadohi jail. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Tyagi said Vijay Mishra has 83 criminal cases registered against him. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Tyagi said Vijay Mishra has 83 criminal cases registered against him. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} He was sentenced to life imprisonment by an MP/MLA court in Prayagraj on May 13, 2025, and was earlier awarded 15 years' imprisonment in November 2023 in a gangrape case involving a singer from Varanasi, the SP said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} He was sentenced to life imprisonment by an MP/MLA court in Prayagraj on May 13, 2025, and was earlier awarded 15 years' imprisonment in November 2023 in a gangrape case involving a singer from Varanasi, the SP said. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Police said Ram Lali Mishra and Rupa Mishra were convicted for the first time in any criminal case. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Police said Ram Lali Mishra and Rupa Mishra were convicted for the first time in any criminal case. {{/usCountry}}

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Vijay Mishra, who was elected MLA thrice on a Samajwadi Party ticket and once from the Nishad Party, was arrested from Agar district in Madhya Pradesh on August 14, 2020, in connection with the property grabbing case.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

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