Ex-MP Dhananjay Singh booked for assault, caste-based abuse

LUCKNOW Former MP Dhananjay Singh was named in an FIR for alleged assault, criminal intimidation and caste-based abuse in a case that stems from a violent escalation of a dispute over alleged encroachment on a public road in a residential colony (Swastika City in Ahimamau, Lucknow), police said on Tuesday. The case also led to the removal of the local station house officer over alleged one-sided action and procedural lapses, said officials. Others booked in the case include Vinay Singh, husband of Maharajganj (Jaunpur) block pramukh Mandavi Singh, Vinay Singh’s personal gunner and 8–10 unidentified men. (Pic for representation)

Others booked in the case include Vinay Singh, husband of Maharajganj (Jaunpur) block pramukh Mandavi Singh, Vinay Singh’s personal gunner and 8–10 unidentified men.

As per the complaint, the incident occurred between 4pm and 6pm on December 29, when the accused allegedly arrived at the site in a group, abused the complainant, using caste-based slurs, threatened him with dire consequences, and physically assaulted residents. One resident was allegedly chased, beaten and left unconscious, while panic gripped women and children in the colony.

The complainant alleged that the accused created an atmosphere of fear to forcibly assert control over the disputed stretch of land.

According to the police, the FIR was registered under Sections 190, 191(2), 191(3), 115(2), 352, 351(3), 127(1), 131, 74 and 45 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), 2023, along with Sections 3(1)(d) and 3(1)(dh) of the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, 1989.

The case is closely linked to a long-running dispute over a 20-feet-wide public road, which residents claimed, served as the colony’s main access route for more than two decades. According to residents, Vinay Singh attempted to construct a brick wall beyond the boundary of his private plot, effectively blocking the road.

Residents alleged that during the confrontation, Vinay Singh openly invoked the name of former MP Dhananjay Singh to issue threats, and that licensed firearms were brandished to intimidate locals. Some of these alleged threats were recorded on mobile phones and later circulated on social media.

Tensions flared after residents demolished the wall in protest. However, the police initially registered a case against the residents for damaging the structure, triggering allegations of selective action and bias.

SHO removed, departmental probe ordered

Following complaints from residents, the police commissioner removed inspector Upendra Singh, SHO of Sushant Golf City police station, and attached him to the police lines.

“A departmental inquiry has been ordered into the handling of the matter,” a senior police officer said, indicating serious lapses in the initial police response.

Police officials said the investigation was underway and that CCTV footage, mobile videos and statements of all parties were being examined. Further action will be taken based on the findings, they added.

Former MP Dhananjay Singh, speaking to the media, said he was in Jaunpur for the last three days and had nothing to do with this dispute.