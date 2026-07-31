Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Friday directed officials to expand the scope of the Mukhyamantri Krishak Chhatravritti Yojana so that a larger number of meritorious children of farmers could benefit from the scholarship scheme.

Expand scope of scholarship scheme to benefit farmers’ children: UP CM Yogi

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He also called for the modernisation and rejuvenation of agricultural produce markets (mandis), saying they should be equipped with modern infrastructure to provide farmers with a transparent and efficient marketing system.

Chairing the 172nd meeting of the Board of Directors of the Uttar Pradesh State Agricultural Produce Market Board (Mandi Parishad), the chief minister approved several proposals aimed at strengthening agricultural marketing, improving farmer welfare and enhancing rural infrastructure. The Board also approved estimated receipts of ₹2,228.59 crore and expenditure of ₹3,025.49 crore for 2026-27.

Yogi directed officials to improve basic amenities in mandis, including drinking water, sanitation and lighting, while encouraging the establishment of agricultural processing units within mandi premises under the public-private partnership (PPP) model. He said investment-friendly rules should be framed to promote value addition, improve farmers’ incomes and create rural employment.

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{{^usCountry}} The CM also asked officials to connect more mandis with the National Agriculture Market (e-NAM) platform, ensure certification facilities for organic produce in every district and link a larger number of farmers with the National Natural Farming Mission. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The CM also asked officials to connect more mandis with the National Agriculture Market (e-NAM) platform, ensure certification facilities for organic produce in every district and link a larger number of farmers with the National Natural Farming Mission. {{/usCountry}}

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During the meeting, officials informed the Board that the income of mandi committees had risen by 15.79% to ₹2,305.80 crore in 2025-26 from ₹1,991.33 crore in the previous financial year.

The budget provides funds for the construction and expansion of mandi sites, link roads, rural haats, kisan bazaars, cow shelters, hostels, land acquisition and other development works, including ₹1,212.02 crore for ongoing projects.

The Board also approved extending the Mukhyamantri Krishak Durghatna Sahayata Yojana and Mukhyamantri Khet-Khalihan Agnikand Durghatna Sahayata Yojana till June 30, 2030, with a budgetary provision of ₹30 crore for 2026-27.

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It cleared a proposal to provide interest-free working capital to cooperative institutions for the procurement of pulses and oilseeds under the price support scheme.