Expedite all preparations for Magh Mela-2026, orders Yogi Adityanath during Prayagraj visit

Chief minister Yogi Adityanath has directed officials to expedite all preparations for the upcoming Magh Mela-2026, emphasising that no devotee should face any inconvenience during the 44-day annual religious congregation, which will begin on January 3 (Paush Purnima) and conclude on Mahashivratri (February 15). Chief minister Yogi Adityanath has said all potholes on city roads must be repaired before the Magh Mela begins. (FILE PHOTO)

He instructed authorities to regularly review pending work and ensure that nothing is left for the last minute. Kalpavasis and other pilgrims are expected to start arriving even before the fair begins.

The chief minister was in Prayagraj on Saturday to attend a post-wedding ceremony. He stayed at the venue for around 20 minutes.

While leaving, he also held a brief discussion with officials regarding various projects in the district. Divisional commissioner Soumya Agarwal and district magistrate Manish Kumar Verma were present during the interaction.

For the Magh Mela, he instructed officials to maintain cleanliness and security at the highest level, similar to the arrangements made during the Mahakumbh-2025.

“Every devotee should feel a sense of comfort upon arriving here,” he said.

The chief minister said all potholes on city roads must be repaired before the Magh Mela begins. He cautioned that crowd movement during the fair may become difficult if road conditions remain poor. Departments have been asked to coordinate, identify problem spots, and complete their respective works immediately.

Yogi Adityanath also reviewed progress on the Bada Hanuman Temple Corridor, directing officials to speed up the project.

The chief minister had earlier visited Prayagraj on November 22 to inspect the Magh Mela preparations.

On Saturday, he arrived at Bamrauli Airport at 4.50 pm, attended the post-wedding ceremony and departed for Lucknow from Prayagraj Airport at 5.55 pm.