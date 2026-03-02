Expedite renovation works, but protect heritage: Yogi in Kashi

Chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday directed the ongoing works under renovation of Manikarnika Ghat and Harishchadra Ghat should be expedited by increasing manpower but added that any historical heritage must be protected during construction near ghats and temples. Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath at a review meeting in Varanasi on Sunday. (Rajesh Kumar/HT)

He also said there should be no complaints of police misconduct or misbehaviour with visitors to the Kashi Vishwanath temple, urging the temple and police administration to improve the system.

The chief minister emphasised that religious institutions are not a source of income, but a place of devotion, and therefore, better arrangements should be ensured for devotees at these places.

He directed that the Dal Mandi road widening project be completed expeditiously by distributing appropriate compensation.

He also said action should be taken against those responsible for illegal trade in codeine cough syrup.

Adityanath was reviewing development works, construction projects, and law and order at the Circuit House auditorium

on the first day of his two-day visit to Varanasi,

Religious activities should be conducted within the premises of religious sites, he said, adding that no new traditions will be permitted.

He directed officials to expedite work to ensure a robust boarding and deboarding system for passengers at the ropeway station under construction at Godaulia. He urged reasonable fares for the ropeway for public convenience.

“Identify appropriate locations in the city and systematically establish vending zones, along with constructing a Kanha Upvan and a street dog centre,” he told officials.

“Ensure that loud silencers and pressure horns are not used, and that vehicles are not parked encroaching on roads,” he said.

He directed that schoolchildren be educated on traffic rules to raise awareness.

The chief minister said strict action should be taken against police personnel involved in illegal activities.

He directed to ensure foolproof arrangements in the district for Holi and other festivals.

Ensure that illicit liquor is not sold at all, he said, adding that strict vigil should be maintained on the illegal transportation of alcohol.

Divisional commissioner S. Rajalingam gave a presentation to the chief minister regarding proposed projects.

Earlier, district magistrate Satyendra Kumar briefed the chief minister that 74 projects worth approximately ₹17,000 crore are currently underway in the district, and regular monitoring is being done.

Police commissioner Mohit Agarwal and ADG Varanasi zone Piyush Mordia also briefed the CM.

The meeting was attended by minister of state for stamps (Independent Charge) Ravindra Jaiswal, MLA and former minister Neelkanth Tiwari, mayor Ashok Tiwari, district panchayat president Poonam Maurya, MLAs Dr Awadhesh Singh, Dr Sunil Patel, Legislative Council member Hansraj Vishwakarma, Rai Dharmendra Singh, additional police commissioner Shivhari Meena and DIG Vaibhav Krishna,

Varanasi Development Authority vice-chairperson Purna Bora, Municipal commissioner Himanshu Nagpal, CDO Prakhar Singh, DFO Swati Singh and officials of the concerned departments were present.

Road, medical college project inspected; prayers offered

The chief minister conducted a site inspection of the road construction project under the CM Grid Scheme in Varanasi on Sunday and issued guidelines to complete the work on time by adhering to quality

Six high-tech roads are being constructed in the Varanasi city area under the CM Grid Scheme at a cost of ₹47 crore. Nearly 90% of the work has been completed.

The CM also inspected the medical college being built on 14.2-acre land of the Pandeypur Mental Hospital. The construction is expected to be completed by 2027, with an expenditure of approximately ₹150 crore on civil works. It was reported that approximately 150 MBBS students will study at this medical college.

Adityanath also offered prayers at the Kashi Vishwanath and Kaal Bhairav temples.