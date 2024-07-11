Experts pitch for Chitrakoot as a Unesco global geopark

LUCKNOW Chitrakoot is a holy place, rich in rocks and known for its natural scenery, but doesn’t carry any international tag. So, geo heritage experts, tourism professionals and social scientists have decided to join hands to raise a demand for the establishment of Chitrakoot as a Unesco global geopark. Raneh Canyon along Ken river near Khajuraho, MP. (Sourced)

In a move to bring all stakeholders on to a single platform, a three-day-long workshop to discuss the potential of Chitrakoot as a Unesco geopark has been scheduled in this town from August 1 to 3. The workshop is a joint effort of IIT-Kanpur, Society of Earth Science, Lucknow, Ministry of Earth Sciences, with support from Deendayal Research Insitute, Chitrakoot.

The event will be attended by representatives of the tourism department of Uttar Pradesh and Madhya Pradesh, administrative authorities and experts from the Unesco, among others.

“As of 2024, there are 213 Unesco Global Geoparks in 48 countries but India has none. Several geo heritage regions in India can be converted and promoted as Unesco Global Geoparks,” said Satish Tripathi, of the Society of Earth Science, Lucknow, who is also former deputy director general, Geological Survey of India.

“The untapped geo diversity and geo heritage in India need effective presentation both nationally and internationally. Several regions in India, including Chitrakoot, meet Unesco Global Geopark norms, have the potential for recognition but lack a structured approach for documentation, presentation, and promotion to attract national and international attention. Hence, this event is an effort to do so,” he added.

WHAT MAKES CHITRAKOOT A POTENTIAL GEO PARK?

According to a research outcome to be presented by the organisers, the key feature of the proposed geopark in Chitrakoot, known as the ‘Hills of Many Wonders’, holds immense cultural and geological significance. Chitrakoot stands out as a prime contender due to its alignment with UNESCO’s standards, meeting all the requirements for a Unesco Geopark.

“It was revered as Lord Ram’s sacred abode during his exile and boasts of unique geological formations, biodiversity hot spots, making it a compelling destination for scholars and pilgrims alike,” said Anil Kumar of DSN College, Unnao and a researcher of Bundelkhand region’s geo heritage.

“Janki Kund at Chitrakoot has phosphatic stromatolite fossils, dating back to 1600 million years, crucial for earth’s oxygenation. Adjacent to Chitrakoot, Majhgawan-Panna hosts India’s sole diamond mine and the renowned Panna Tiger Reserve. Raneh Canyon offers a unique geological landscape with excellent rock exposure,” said Mukund Sharma, who geologically studied this region for decades.

“Geologically, Chitrakoot is the only location in the entire central India where we can study Bundelkhand granitoids with overlying Vindhyan sedimentary basin. The best exposures are at Kamadgiri, which is also a sacred place of Chitrakoot where Lord Ram stayed for over 11 years during his exile” said Satish Tripathi.

“Apart from round table discussions, participants will also visit and explore these sites for onsite assessment,” said Ashwani Awasthi, environmentalist and local organiser.

Geo sites for proposed ‘Chitrakoot Geopark’

*Phosphatic Stromatolite at Janki Kund

*BGC Vindhyan contact at Kamadgiri

*Laxman Pahadi

*Hanuman Dhara

*Shabri Waterfall

*Brahaspati Kund Rock Painting, Churhai Johar Rock Art, Magarkuchaa Rock Paintings, Bhimpar Rock Art

*Kalinjer Fort