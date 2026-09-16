Fake currency case follow-up: NIA arrests PNB Saharanpur currency chest driver

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Wednesday arrested Adesh Choudhary, a contractual driver working at Punjab National Bank’s currency chest in Saharanpur, in connection with the alleged conspiracy behind the recovery of counterfeit Indian currency notes with a face value of ₹17.29 crore from the bank facility, a press note from the agency confirmed.

For representation only (HT FIle Photo)

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Choudhary, a resident of New Nandpuri Colony in Saharanpur, is the second key accused arrested by the NIA in the case after the agency took custody of PNB official Amit Kumar on September 7. His arrest widens the probe beyond the bank officials already under scrutiny to the people involved in handling and movement of cash at the currency chest.

The case originated on August 29, when Saharanpur police received information about the recovery of counterfeit notes worth ₹17.29 crore from the PNB currency chest. The initial inquiry also brought three bank employees under the scanner, following which the bank suspended them.

The original FIR was registered at Sadar Bazar police station on August 29 under Section 178 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). The NIA re-registered the case on September 3 and took over the investigation.

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{{^usCountry}} On September 7, the NIA arrested Amit Kumar, manager of the Jagadhri currency chest. He was one of the three PNB officials whose alleged involvement surfaced during the initial inquiry. The other two officials under scrutiny are senior divisional manager Ravi Kumar Kanse and Sofia Market currency chest manager Sushil Kumar. All three were suspended by the bank after their alleged involvement came to light. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} On September 7, the NIA arrested Amit Kumar, manager of the Jagadhri currency chest. He was one of the three PNB officials whose alleged involvement surfaced during the initial inquiry. The other two officials under scrutiny are senior divisional manager Ravi Kumar Kanse and Sofia Market currency chest manager Sushil Kumar. All three were suspended by the bank after their alleged involvement came to light. {{/usCountry}}

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The investigation is examining how the counterfeit notes reached the Saharanpur currency chest and whether the suspected fake currency was moved through the formal banking system before its detection. Investigators are also reconstructing the movement of currency preceding the discovery. A ₹111-crore consignment was reportedly sent from Saharanpur to the Reserve Bank of India’s Jaipur office on July 6 through the currency-handling network.

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The consignment comprised 1,900 bundles of ₹500 notes and 800 bundles of ₹200 notes. Investigators are examining the handling, packing and dispatch of the cash to establish at what stage counterfeit notes entered the currency chain.

The probe is also looking into whether any suspected fake notes were sent onward to bank branches or ATMs before the irregularity was detected.

With Choudhary’s arrest, the NIA is now questioning the roles of both bank personnel and other individuals who had access to or were involved in the movement of currency at the chest. The agency said its investigation was continuing to unravel the complete conspiracy and identify and arrest the remaining accused and suspects.