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Fake degrees, celebrity links: Kanpur police bust pan-India education fraud racket, two arrested

Fake degrees, celebrity links: Kanpur police bust pan-India education fraud racket, two arrested

Published on: May 18, 2026 08:06 pm IST
PTI |
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Kanpur , In a major crackdown, Kanpur police have unearthed a massive fake degree racket allegedly operating across several states, supplying forged marksheets, migration certificates and professional degrees without candidates appearing for examinations, a top official said here on Monday.

Fake degrees, celebrity links: Kanpur police bust pan-India education fraud racket, two arrested

In a joint operation by the Kidwai Nagar Police and Special Investigation Team , two alleged masterminds, Manish alias Ravi of Hyderabad and Arjun Yadav of Unnao, were arrested for running what police described as a highly organised "home delivery" network of fake educational documents.

Police Commissioner Raghubir Lal told PTI that the gang had been active for years and provided forged certificates, ranging from high school and graduation documents to postgraduate, LLB, B.Pharma and even PhD degrees.

"During the raids, police recovered around 80 fake migration certificates, forged marksheets and degrees, counterfeit university seals, two laptops and two mobile phones containing digital records linked to thousands of people," Lal added.

The forged documents allegedly carried the names of several universities and institutions, including Lingaya's Vidyapeeth, Mangalayatan University, JS University, Glocal University, Sikkim Professional University and Chhatrapati Shahu Ji Maharaj University, among others.

He was planning a fifth edition of the event in Dubai through an individual identified as Tanveer before the operation was allegedly shut down recently over verification concerns, Lal said.

Police further suspect the racket may have helped candidates secure jobs and admissions using forged educational credentials.

Investigators are now probing a possible wider network, including the alleged role of Indore-based Sanjay Panjwani, whom Manish reportedly identified as the person handling the printing of fake degrees and documents.

Cases under the UP gangsters act, cheating, and other relevant sections have been registered against the arrested accused.

Police said more arrests are likely as the SIT and Crime Branch expand the probe into what could be one of the largest fake degree rackets exposed in recent years.

Notably, just three months ago, Kanpur police had busted another fake degree racket spread across nine states and seized nearly 900 forged marksheets and documents linked to 14 universities, leading to the arrest of six persons.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

 
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Home / Cities / Lucknow / Fake degrees, celebrity links: Kanpur police bust pan-India education fraud racket, two arrested
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