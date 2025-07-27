Fake website uses UP governor’s name to cheat people; FIR filed

In a case of cyber fraud, scammers allegedly used the name of Uttar Pradesh governor Anandiben Patel to operate a fake website and cheat unsuspecting youths. The governor’s name and designation were falsely shown on the site as that of an executive member, misleading visitors into believing the platform was legitimate, a senior police official said. ADCP (cyber crime) Rallapalli Vasanth Kumar confirmed the registration of the FIR in this regard. (For representation)

Police are now verifying how many people fell victim to the scam. Preliminary findings suggest that the website may have lured young aspirants with false promises of national-level sports awards and recognitions, potentially collecting money or personal details in the process, the senior official said.

However, he did not divulge further details.

As per reports, Raj Bhavan acted swiftly after a citizen, Mohit Sharma, alerted officials over the phone that a person named Dr Sushil Kumar was using the website (www.indiansportsaward.org) to defraud people.

Raj Bhavan officials checked the website only to find out that it was falsely portraying links to top constitutional figures. The PIB fact check team from the ministry of information and broadcasting confirmed the website was fake, the police official said.

An official from Raj Bhavan lodged a complaint at the Cyber Crime police station in Lucknow on Saturday. A case was registered in this connection and investigations were ongoing, the police official said. He added that the process of blocking the website had already begun.

“We are tracing the digital footprints to identify the mastermind behind the fake website,” the police official said. “Our team is working with cyber experts to gather technical evidence. The accused will be identified and arrested soon,” he added.