Family, SP workers pay homage to Mulayam in Saifai on first death anniv

Family, friends and party workers in large numbers assembled at the ‘Samadhi’ of Samajwadi Party (SP) founder Mulayam Singh Yadav at his ancestral Saifai village in Uttar Pradesh’s Etawah district to pay tribute to him on his first anniversary on Tuesday.

P national president Akhilesh Yadav, other family members and party leaders paying tribute to Mulayam Singh Yadav at his Samadhi in Etawah’s Saifai village on October 10. (HT photo)

His son and SP national president Akhilesh Yadav, Akhilesh’s wife Dimple Yadav, the SP founder’s younger daughter-in-law Aparna Yadav, other family members including Prof Ram Gopal Yadav, Shivpal Singh Yadav, Dharmendra Yadav and Tej Pratap Yadav were prominent among those who paid tribute to Mulayam Singh Yadav.

A three-time Uttar Pradesh chief minister and also country’s former defence minister, Mulayam had passed away after prolonged illness on October 10 last year at the age of 82. He had founded the Samajwadi Party in 1992 and remained its national president till January 2017.

Earlier in the day, his family performed a two-hour ‘Havan’ and ‘Shanti Path’ for the peace of the departed soul. In a post on X, Akhilesh said, “Those who reside in the hearts of people, they don’t go anywhere even after they are gone.” He said that he bowed to his father’s principles and vowed to make them come true.

Moreover, scores of people from Bihar, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, and Gujarat travelled to Saifai to pay their homage to the SP founder who was popularly known as ‘Netaji’. The event at his ‘Samadhi’ was marked by recitations of poems and songs dedicated to the late leader.

The ceremony took place under a spacious tent complete with a stage for the dignitaries. After offering their tribute, prominent leaders gathered on the stage. “This event is a testimony to the enduring legacy of a leader who continues to be cherished and remembered across the nation,” said his younger sibling Shivpal Singh Yadav.

On the occasion, Mulayam’s cousin and senior SP leader Prof Ram Gopal Yadav said, “The way terror has spread today, everyone is remembering Netaji. The injustices happening today will be fought by the party while following Netaji’s principles. It was the struggle for the weak and marginalised that propelled Netaji to power.”

Adequate security was put in place with barricades set up around 500 metre before the ‘Samadhi’. While VIP vehicles were allowed, others had to park theirs outside the stadium and then walk to the memorial.

